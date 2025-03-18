VA will no longer offer fake breasts, dilators, other sex-change ‘prosthetics’ to end gender ideology

The Department of Veterans Affairs announced on Monday that it would "phase out" offering "gender-affirming prosthetics" and cross-sex hormones, citing President Donald Trump's executive order directing the federal government to eradicate gender ideology.



The executive action, "Defending Women from Gender Ideology Extremism and Restoring Biological Truth to the Federal Government," recognized two sexes that are "not changeable and are grounded in fundamental and incontrovertible reality."

'They can do so on their own dime.'

The VA's Monday announcement explained that the department is "adjusting its policies to fully comply with the EO," which includes no longer providing veterans with "cross-sex hormone therapy" or "any other medical or surgical therapy for gender dysphoria to any patients in any circumstance."

The VA stated that it never provided "sex-change surgeries." However, in addition to cross-sex hormones, it has offered voice training and "so-called gender-affirming prosthetics, including breast forms, chest binders, dilator sets for post-vaginoplasty, packers, surgical compression vests, and wigs."

Veterans already receiving cross-sex hormones will not be impacted by the change.

The VA noted that those with gender dysphoria can continue to receive preventive and mental health care.

"Any and all savings VA achieves by stopping specific medical treatments for gender dysphoria will be redirected to help severely injured VA beneficiaries — such as paralyzed Veterans and amputees — regain their independence," the press release read.

VA Secretary Doug Collins stated, "I mean no disrespect to anyone, but VA should not be focused on helping Veterans attempt to change their sex. The vast majority of Veterans and Americans agree, and that is why this is the right decision."

"All eligible Veterans — including trans-identified Veterans — will always be welcome at VA and will always receive the benefits and services they've earned under the law. But if Veterans want to attempt to change their sex, they can do so on their own dime," he added.

Over the weekend, Collins was questioned about the Department of Government Efficiency's efforts to trim waste and bureaucracy within the VA.

"At the end of the day, I'm gonna make decisions best for my employees and best for the veterans, and they're giving us some good advice, looking with fresh eyes," Collins stated.

"We're going to do everything we possibly can to make sure that the veteran experience gets better," Collins said, noting that it is the "biggest issue" the VA faces.

Since Trump took office, the VA has already opened four new clinics.

"As government union bosses, the legacy media, and some in Congress have been spreading false rumors of health care and benefits cuts at VA, we've opened multiple brand-new clinics that will serve tens of thousands of veterans," Collins remarked.

"Don't believe the fake news," he added.