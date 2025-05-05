Vanity Fair mocked online for blaming MAGA for 'undeniably gendered' 'protein mania'

A Vanity Fair writer was ridiculed for claiming that supporters of President Donald Trump were to blame for a "protein mania" among Americans.

The article by Keziah Weir says that the "Make American Great Again" movement is fueling the demand for protein that has been building for decades. Weir cites examples from the "manosphere," including popular podcaster Joe Rogan among the protein culprits.

'This is undeniably one of the dumbest, most hate inspired screeds I’ve ever seen.'

The article gives a history of quack science that sold protein shakes and supplements as a solution to many health problems. It also notes that masculinity is often linked to eating meat and that popular podcasts glorify the obsession with protein.

"Whether our current protein path leads to an accidental brush with transcendence, or face down on the pavement as gunshots ricochet nearby, remains to be seen," Weir concludes in the article.

Weir's bizarre accusations were mocked by many on social media.

"This is undeniably one of the dumbest, most hate inspired screeds I’ve ever seen. The hard left (ie Vanity Fair & their supplicants) want you drugged, sick and sterile. What a sad, pathetic existence this must be," read one response.

"You know things are going good when vanity fair is upset about protein," said Trent Staggs, a Utah mayor.

"Vanity Fair doing their part to help convert Democrats to Republicans," joked another user.

"I think We The People are kind of past this concept of dismantling the patriarchy and white men are bad and blah blah blah blah blame MAGA ... LOL," read another response.

"This trash rag can go bankrupt. This is why no one takes mainstream publications seriously anymore," said another user.

A 2019 study claimed that Caucasian Americans contributed to global warming by having a typical diet of "environmentally intense foot items" at a higher rate than other ethnic groups.

