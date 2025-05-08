Video: Alleged bully beats up crying 10-year-old girl, pulls her by hair to school restroom floor as other girls cheer attack

A Southern California mother shared disturbing cellphone video of an alleged bully beating up her crying 10-year-old daughter and pulling her by her hair to a school restroom floor as other girls cheered the physical attack.

What's more, the mother told KTTV-TV that the alleged bullying began against all three of her daughters after her husband died of a heart attack three years ago.

'How did it get this bad where the school didn't know anything about it, when I went to them multiple times about my daughters being bullied?'

"Ever since my husband passed, they've been getting bullied, telling them, ‘Oh, your dad died, hahaha.' It's so funny for them," Beatriz Hernandez told the station.

The station said Hernandez also showed KTTV a December 2023 report filed with Inglewood Unified School Police noting bullying against her daughters. The report said in one incident that one of her daughters was forced to eat hot chili peppers, and during another incident, milk and water were thrown at her daughters while they were walking with their grandmother, the station noted.

In regard to the cellphone video of the physical attack, KTTV said it occurred April 30 in a restroom at Woodworth-Monroe Academy in Inglewood at the end of the school day.

The attack happened after Hernandez' 10-year-old daughter ran into the restroom while her two siblings and their grandmother waited outside the school to head home, the station said, adding that other girls were waiting for her.

"My daughter was being dragged. She was literally being dragged," Hernandez told KTTV. "Even though it's another little girl, it's still bad. How did it get this bad where the school didn't know anything about it, when I went to them multiple times about my daughters being bullied?"

Believe it or not, her 10-year-old daughter was suspended after the April 30 incident for being "involved in a fight," the station reported.

KTTV said school officials didn't disclose if the other girls received punishments, but the district released a statement saying it's investigating the April 30 incident.

More from the station:

Emily Ruby, with Greenberg & Ruby, a firm that handles legal cases dealing with school bullying, says she is seeing younger and younger children involved in bullying incidents, where there seems to be a sense that nothing will happen to them.



She is also seeing that in more cases, it's putting the videos on social media that's behind the incidents.



But California law is stronger than the rest of the country, thanks partially to Seth's law which in 2012 required public schools to update their anti-bullying policies and programs, with a focus on protecting students who are bullied.

Hernandez told KTTV she's tired of going to school police and has filed a report with Inglewood Police.

You can view a video report here about the incident, which includes clips of the restroom attack and an interview with Hernandez.

