Are aliens demons in disguise? This theory will shatter your reality

Extraterrestrial life boils down to three possibilities: pure myth, flesh-and-blood invaders from the stars, or spiritual entities slipping through cosmic rifts to toy with our souls.

There’s a growing body of belief in the latter — that UFOs and aliens are actually demonic entities masquerading as extraterrestrials in order to deceive humanity.

Presbyterian minister and “Cultish” contributor Colin Samul, who was an occult practitioner before his conversion to Christianity in 2005, falls into this body of belief. “My conclusion, and the conclusion of even a lot of secular researchers like Jacques Vallée, is that what we're dealing with is not interplanetary but ... interdimensional — that is, it's coming from another realm into this realm,” he told Steve Deace in a fascinating interview about the undeniable connection between ufology and occultism.

“The spirit world that we see in scripture that interpenetrates with this realm fits exactly with what we observe in the [UFO/alien] phenomenon,” he said.

But long before he was a Christian and knew scripture well enough to make this claim, it was already clear to Samul that aliens and UFOs were spiritual in nature. As someone who was deep into New Age rituals, Eastern mysticism, and psychedelic experimentation, Samul could see firsthand that “the UFO subject is tightly bound to the New Age and the occult.”

“I mean, you cannot separate them,” he told Deace.

After his Christian conversion, Samul “put a plug” in his interest in all things extraterrestrial and focused exclusively on growing in his newfound faith. But 20 years and a seminary degree later, the topic re-emerged unexpectedly. In 2017, the New York Times published a bombshell front-page article titled "Glowing Auras and 'Black Money': The Pentagon's Mysterious U.F.O. Program." It revealed a secret Pentagon initiative (AATIP) that studied UFOs/UAPs for a decade — complete with leaked Navy videos of bizarre aerial encounters.

This mainstream coverage marked a pivotal modern watershed, elevating ufology to national security legitimacy for the first time in decades.

Samul, an ordained minister who used to practice contacting extraterrestrial beings, knew that he was exactly the kind of person who might speak into this national surge in interest in the otherworldly. He dove headfirst into UFO research and related communities but with Christian theology as his guiding light. He described it as being “an embedded reporter from a Christian perspective.”

A few years later, Samul found himself hosting and producing “Cultish’s” 10-part Alien Revelations series on UFOs, disclosure, and spiritual connections — a program Deace says is “an outstanding, must-listen-to” series.

In it, Samul argues that aliens and UFOs are really just “a pathway of initiation into the occult that uses this pop-level meme of space invaders to get people's attention.” But it never stops at the belief that extraterrestrial life exists. The inevitable next question is: What can these otherworldly beings teach us? And that is precisely what occultism is at its core — the search for hidden knowledge via contacting unearthly realms.

While leading experts in the field of ufology often frame this pursuit of alien knowledge in scientific terms, their rhetoric almost always takes a turn toward the spiritual.

In Deace’s words, it “starts off very Star Trekian” but “ends up very occultic,” as the sciencey vernacular of whistleblowers and spokespeople eventually gives way to more ethereal terms, like “higher consciousness” and “summoning.”

The reason for this, says Samul, is because ufology at its core has “always been” about supernaturalism. That’s why the majority of UFO eyewitness accounts have religious undertones to them, with people reporting “conscious connections,” feeling like they were “one” with a craft, or experiencing “divine” energy emanating from a UFO. Further, people who claim to have been abducted by UFOs often return with alleged “psychic abilities,” believing they can telepathically receive messages from their abductors.

But the connection between ufology and occultism gets even weirder. Aleister Crowley — arguably the most famous occultist in modern history, a man who nicknamed himself "the Great Beast 666” and is widely dubbed “the wickedest man in the world” for his rituals of sex, drugs, and blood sacrifice — claimed to have contact with otherworldly beings. Once, he sketched a picture of one of these beings. Crowley’s drawing portrayed an entity named “Lam” as a bald, gray-skinned being with a large, elongated head, small slit eyes, no mouth, and a vaguely fetal form — eerily resembling modern "gray alien" tropes.

Perhaps even more disturbing is the fact that Jack Parsons — Crowley’s devoted protégé and disciple — went on to become a rocket scientist who channeled his occult obsessions into pioneering solid rocket fuel and co-founding NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab.

Deace puts it in simple terms: “One of the most important advents of engineering in modern human history came from a disciple acolyte of arguably the most infamous occultist satanist in Western history.”

In 1947, Parsons and his fellow Crowley-pupil L. Ron Hubbard, who would go on to found the Church of Scientology, performed a months-long occult experiment called the Babalon Working. Through a series of sex magic rituals, the sinister duo claimed to “birth” the incarnate Thelemic goddess Babalon, who they believed was Marjorie Cameron — an occult artist and actress. When she returned home from the Babalon Working, where she was dubbed “the Scarlet Woman” — the human embodiment of the goddess Babalon – Cameron claimed a UFO was hovering over her house.

1947 also happens to be the same year the modern UFO era kicked off. Kenneth Arnold's "flying saucer" sighting unleashed a frenzy of reports — over 800 in the U.S. alone — capped by the infamous Roswell crash.

Occult filmmaker Kenneth Anger, who worked with Cameron, claimed that Parsons and Hubbard’s Babalon Working “pierced the veil” of the cosmos, allowing UFOs to enter Earth’s realm. Even the Collins Elite — a secretive U.S. government group — viewed the uptick in UFOs as fallout from Parsons' and Hubbard’s occult practices.

In other words, says Deace, the theory is that UFOs and aliens are “the culmination of several different fronts of occultic activity” that created “a successful ritual that ... opened a door to some form of interdimensional portal.”

To hear more on this theory, watch the full interview above.

