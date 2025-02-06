Watch 'furious' California residents tackle, detain suspected arsonist: 'Wrong neighborhood, buddy'

Video shows a group of concerned citizens in California chase down, tackle, and detain a man suspected of committing arson, according to multiple reports.

Around 4:32 p.m. on Monday, the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office received reports that a man set a fire in a neighborhood outside of Los Angeles.

'When deputies searched the suspect, they found a lighter in his pocket, a small sum of cash, and a car battery jumper kit.'

Several people were seen on video chasing down the arson suspect in the neighborhood of Chatsworth — roughly 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles.

Brandon Taylor — a photographer with Traffic News LA — captured footage of the tense situation.

Taylor told KTTV that the arson suspect was behaving suspiciously.

"It just seemed a little strange that there was a guy there after a brush fire was reported just a quarter-mile up the road," Taylor said. "And he's in the bush doing something."

Taylor continued, "The residents were furious. They've gone through the Woolsey Fire, which started just a mile from there. With all the dry vegetation, they were really concerned about him starting another fire and losing their homes."

Video journalist Gabe Cortez was also at the chaotic scene and shared footage of the confrontation on Instagram.

Cortez told the Los Angeles Times about the arson suspect, "He was avoiding the group following him. He seemed to be telling them to pass him up. And then you can see in my video that someone started to chase him, and he appeared scared.”

The Los Angeles Sheriff's Office said in a statement, "The witnesses pointed to the suspect and told deputies they witnessed him lighting a brush fire near Knapp Ranch Road and Woolsey Canyon Road. The witnesses stated the suspect lit the fire and left the location. The witnesses followed in their vehicle."

Officers with the Los Angeles Sheriff's Office quickly responded to arrest the arson suspect.

While police officers were handcuffing the suspect, a woman is heard on video telling Martinez: "Wrong neighborhood, buddy."

Police identified the suspect as 41-year-old Alejandro Martinez.

Authorities said there was already a warrant out for Martinez’s arrest but did not provide any specifics.

KTTV reported, "When deputies searched Martinez, they found a lighter in his pocket, a small sum of cash, and a car battery jumper kit."

Martinez is facing a felony charge of arson of a structure or forest and one count of aggravated circumstance of increasing seriousness of prior convictions. If convicted of all charges, Martinez reportedly faces up to six years and eight months in prison.

Martinez is being held without bail at the Twin Towers Correctional Facility.

Authorities said there was a fire burning near the location where Martinez was apprehended.

The fire burned about a 100-square-foot area of brush before being extinguished by the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

Cortez noted, "Thank God there were no strong winds, because it could have gone so much worse. Given all the recent fires, communities and people are just so much more aware of these types of things now, and they’re on high alert."

KNBC-TV reported that the suspect attempted to light two fires near Box Canyon in Canoga Park.

Los Angeles County District Attorney Nathan Hochman said in a statement, “As we continue to recover from the devastation of recent wildfires, this case is a stark reminder of the grave threat alleged arsonists pose to our communities. We have seen firsthand the destruction, displacement, and loss of life caused by these senseless acts. Let me be clear — if you intentionally set fire to our land, endanger our residents, and threaten our first responders, we will prosecute you to the fullest extent of the law."

An investigation has been launched by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Arson/Explosive Unit.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Arson/Explosive Unit at (323) 881-7500.

KTLA reported that Martinez is the 27th suspect charged in cases related to the wildfires in Southern California.

According to the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, only the Palisades fire is currently smoldering, but it is reportedly 100% contained. The blaze – which first started nearly a month ago – has killed 12 people, destroyed 6,831 structures, and scorched 23,707 acres.



