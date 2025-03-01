Video: Axe-wielding motorist repeatedly whacks another car after traffic accident

Cellphone video caught the scary, surreal moment when an axe-wielding motorist repeatedly whacked another car after a traffic accident in Memphis recently.

Memphis police said officers responded to an aggravated assault report at Poplar Avenue and South Goodlett Street just before noon last Saturday.

'Then he came to the driver’s side and started whacking at the door with the axe ...'

Officers were told the victim and his girlfriend were in their vehicle and struck the back of a Chevrolet Impala, police said. After the crash, the Impala driver exited the car armed with an axe, then struck the victim’s vehicle with the axe several times before getting back into the Impala and driving away.

Police said investigators took 51-year-old Brent Fong into custody Thursday and charged him with two counts of aggravated assault, two counts of reckless endangerment, and vandalism.

Blaze News confirmed with the Shelby County Sheriff's Office that Fong was still incarcerated as of Friday afternoon. Jail records show his bond is set at $100,000.

You can view a video report here about the incident; it includes cellphone video of the axe attack.

What else?

WHBQ-TV said Fong has been arrested in connection with other violent crimes.

The station, citing records, reported that Fong was arrested last year for throwing a brick into an ambulance's windshield. Five years ago Fong pleaded guilty to throwing a brick into someone's front window; the victim in that incident was hit in the head with the brick; Fong served one day behind bars, WHBQ said,

What's more, Fong 25 years ago was charged in a Memphis shooting but released after pleading guilty by reason of insanity, the station added, citing records.

From the victims' angle

WREG-TV spoke to a 76-year-old man who said he and his girlfriend — who didn't want to reveal their names to the station — were the victims of the crime and have been afraid for their lives ever since.

“It seemed more menacing as he got closer,” the man told the station. “He took a huge swing and knocked out the back window with one or two swings. Then he came to the driver’s side and started whacking at the door with the axe and put a hole in the driver’s side door.”

