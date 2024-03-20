Video: Driver fights off carjackers who try to steal his luxury SUV. Victim manages to get away; crooks depart disappointed.

A motorist fought off carjackers who tried to steal his luxury SUV last week in Edison, New Jersey, WPVI-TV reported.

The victim managed to get away from the crooks — but the bad guys were left rather disappointed. The victim was in possession of his key fob when he got away, so the carjacking ultimately was a bust, the station said.

What are the details?

Surveillance video recorded the moments when three masked suspects approached the victim's SUV from behind Friday afternoon in the parking lot of the Patel Brothers grocery store on Oak Tree Road, WPVI reported.

The motorist's door was open when the crooks descended upon the victim, appearing to punch him before pulling him out of the driver's seat.

One of the attackers was knocked down along with the motorist, but the motorist appeared to square up when he got to his feet, and the trio didn't appear to want to tangle with him any more.

When the victim ran into the store and called police, he was in possession of his key fob, WPVI said, adding that without it the crooks couldn't steal his SUV.

Authorities are still searching for the suspects, the station said.

Turns out store owner Kaushik Patel also is the victim's father — and he recounted to the station Tuesday what happened next.

"When I saw the video, I was scared ... but then I called, and my son said, 'I'm safe, Dad, don't worry — everything is good, just minor scratches,'" Patel added to WPVI.

The station said Patel's son is OK physically and was back to work Tuesday — but he was still shaken up emotionally. In fact, WPVI said, it was the second time carjackers targeted him; previously crooks got away with his Mercedes G-Class SUV.

WATCH: Driver fights off 3 would-be carjackers trying to steal his SUV youtu.be

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!