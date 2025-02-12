Video: Thug attacks elderly church member sweeping in front of neighborhood house of worship, steals his wallet

Surveillance video caught the moment a male physically attacked and stole the wallet of an elderly church member who was sweeping in front of the neighborhood house of worship in Atlanta over the weekend.

The robbery took place in front of River of Life Christian Center on Martin Luther King Jr. Drive SW before 5:30 p.m. Saturday, WSB-TV reported, citing Atlanta police. The church is located in the Adamsville neighborhood, the station said.

'I feel for the deacon. I’m so sad it happened.'

The 79-year-old church member said an individual walked up to him, demanded his wallet, pushed him down, reached into his pocket, and took his wallet, WSB said, citing the police report.

Investigators shared a video that shows an individual pushing the victim to the ground, and the force of the shove and fall knocks off the victim's shoes and glasses, the station said.

You can view a video report here about the incident, which includes clips of the attack and images of the attacker's face.

Police told WSB the victim suffered multiple cuts and bruises as a result of the attack.

“I feel for the deacon,” nearby ice cream shop owner Janay Boucan told the station in a subsequent interview. “I’m so sad it happened.”

WSB said surveillance video of the attack shows six cars passing by — and one of the drivers stopped to contact police.

What's more, the station said the attack happened in a busy section of the neighborhood — right next to the Adamsville Library, just feet from the Old Adamsville Emergency Shelter, and adjacent to Boucan’s ice cream shop.

“I would literally be right here on the sidewalk with my sign telling people to come to the ice cream shop, telling people to come get some ice cream on a beautiful warm day,” Boucan noted to WSB.

Boucan's surveillance video shows an individual walking past two of her customers and then walking around to the front of the church where the assault took place, the station said.

WSB said the area is blanketed with camera coverage, and families in the neighborhood hope those videos can lead to the suspect's capture and the restoration of some peace of mind.

“I’ll be on the lookout, telling other people to look out for it as well,” Boucan noted to the station.

Those with information about this case can submit tips anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477), online at www.StopCrimeAtl.org, or by texting CSGA and the tip to CRIMES (738477), WSB said, adding that tipsters are eligible for a reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!