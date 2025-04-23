Vigilantes reportedly beat up male accused of trying to rape elderly woman; cops told they could find suspect in hospital

Vigilantes beat up a male accused of trying to rape an elderly woman in the Bronx last week — and an anonymous caller helped out police, telling them they could find the suspect in the hospital, WNBC-TV reported.

The NYPD released video of the man in question, who's seen wearing no pants just after he allegedly attempted to rape a 70-year-old woman near Creston Avenue and 184th Street around 12 p.m. Friday, the station said.

'Yeah, we beat him up. ... And if he comes back, I’m going to rock him again.'

Police told WNBC that the vigilantes found the suspect less than 24 hours later, as word of the attack against the woman quickly through the New York City borough.

Law enforcement sources also told the station that an anonymous caller told police that residents detained the suspect and delivered a vigilante beatdown against him near Tiebout Avenue and 187th Street. The caller concluded by saying that detectives could find the suspect in the hospital, WNBC reported.

The New York Post, citing police and residents, identified the suspect as 50-year-old Oswaldo Ramos — a "career criminal with 19 previous arrests."

The NYPD said Ramos, who lives near the crime scene, was arrested Sunday and charged with attempted rape and burglary, the Post reported, adding that he hadn't been arraigned as of Tuesday afternoon. Law-enforcement sources said he was still in St. Barnabas Hospital, and the details about his injuries were unclear.

The paper added that an unnamed vigilante resident said Tuesday that he'd repeat the beatdown: “Yeah, we beat him up. ... You don’t do that. That’s something you don’t do. ... And if he comes back, I’m going to rock him again.”

A 59-year-old man who also didn't want to be identified confirmed the thumping of the suspect to the Post: “We don’t tolerate that kind of stuff around here. You won’t see any video on it. No cameras.”

"He deserved what he got," Stenller Contreras told WNBC, adding that the catch-and-release system is wearing thin on the neighborhood.

“I would have done the same thing because that could have been my grandmother. It could have been anybody," Contreras also told the station. "I would have done the same thing."

Police sources added to WNBC that the suspect has not been cooperative in telling detectives the identities of the men who beat him up.

More from the Post:

Ramos was last arrested Oct. 6, 2018, for allegedly robbing a Bronx deli while claiming that he’d just shot a cop, police said.



He allegedly barged into the shop on East 178th Street near Mapes Avenue, flashed the butt of a black handgun, and sneered, “Give me the money. I just shot a cop. I’ll be back tomorrow for more money.”



He had not shot a cop, police sources said.



The disposition of that case was not immediately known.



Most of Ramos’ prior arrests have been for robberies and burglaries, according to authorities.

You can view a video report here about the attempted rape and the fallout from it.

