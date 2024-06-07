Some Virginia Republicans urge Trump to rethink 'ill-advised endorsement' of Rep. Bob Good's primary opponent

Some members of the 5th Congressional District of Virginia Republican Committee have joined together in an open letter urging former President Donald Trump to reconsider his decision to endorse state Sen. John McGuire, who is challenging incumbent U.S. Rep. Bob Good in the Republican primary.

"We the undersigned leaders of the 5th District Republican Congressional Committee strongly urge President Donald Trump to reconsider his endorsement of Congressman Bob Good’s opponent in the Republican Primary," the letter declares. "We hope President Trump reconsiders his ill-advised endorsement and stands with the Grassroots America First supporters of Congressman Bob Good."

'Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA.'

They warned that "the endorsement may, in fact, hurt the strong support of conservatives for President Trump in the Fighting 5th that he will need in November."

Good is the chair of the House Freedom Caucus.

He endorsed Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis for president last year before DeSantis launched an ultimately unsuccessful presidential primary bid. But immediately after DeSantis dropped out and backed Trump in January, Good endorsed Trump.

Trump has attacked Good and backed McGuire.

"Bob Good is BAD FOR VIRGINIA, AND BAD FOR THE USA. He turned his back on our incredible movement, and was constantly attacking and fighting me until recently, when he gave a warm and 'loving' Endorsement - But really, it was too late. The damage had been done! I just want to MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN, and the person that can most help me do that is Navy Seal and highly respected State Legislator, John McGuire, a true American Hero," Trump claimed.

GOP Sen. Mike Lee of Utah has described Good as "an exceptionally rare and valuable statesman—one who’s willing fight and sacrifice for the good of our country."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!