Warner Bros. Games launches 'Women and Non-Binary Leadership Program' right after losing $200M on DEI-fueled game

Warner Bros. Games has launched a leadership program for women and "non-binary" individuals aimed at making the video game industry less male.

Warner Bros. Games is fresh off a $200 million loss from its Suicide Squad game, which used diversity, equity, and inclusion consultants to create some of the characters. The same company, Sweet Baby Inc., is known for providing diversity consulting and injecting DEI narratives into video games.

Announced by startup and tech community Built In, the Women and Non-Binary Leadership Program is meant to upend the gaming industry's alleged male-dominated characterization. The organization said that while there appears to be a 70:30 ratio in terms of male video game developers compared to female, the industry still needs to grow in representation.

The course has apparently already begun, with 25 women and alleged non-binary leaders coming together from Warner Bros. Games' 11 studios across the world.

Of course, the program said that it would cultivate career development opportunities for those determined to be underrepresented individuals in gaming. The program used all the right language, stating that diverse voices can shape a more inclusive future in the video game industry.

'The program reaffirmed my commitment to bringing more diversity into the industry.'

The first group of program participants was boasted by the organization and shown to be overwhelmingly composed of women, with at least one likely male (sporting a goatee) tucked behind a statue in the group photo.

Other interesting goals for the program included ideas like self-reflection, candid conversations, and finding a safe space to share experiences and provide support for other group members.

For some reason, the gaming-focused program encouraged participants to prioritize self-care.

Senior director of business development and licensing Kelly Hill, who is a member of the group, gave an interesting answer about how the program has influenced her team.

Despite the program's goal being to increase the number of female game developers, Hill said she left an industry dominated by women to join an industry with the goal of more "diversity."

“I came into games full-time after a career in licensing spaces where women were the majority," she said.

"I already had a sense that it was important for me to show up and to be an example that people like me can and should have a seat at the table. The program reaffirmed my commitment to bringing more diversity into the industry and doing what I can to let people see an alternative to what they may picture as a games executive."

Warner Bros. Games has joined an ever-growing group of diversity-focused gaming and film studios that have a penchant for DEI-fueled self-destruction.



"Game companies are starting to face the music for their poor decisions. Instead of listening to gamers, they decided to destroy beloved IPs with political messaging while delivering less quality gameplay, more bugs, and over-monetization," game designer Mark Kern told Blaze News.

"A $200M loss cannot be ignored, and studio heads at Warner will be looking very closely at what their game developers are doing and will hopefully soon realize the mess that DEI/ESG has created," he added.

