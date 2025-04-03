7 people hospitalized after mass stabbing attack in Washington, DC; witness says residents took down suspect

A mass stabbing attack has been reported in Washington, D.C., and at least seven people have been hospitalized as a result, according to a D.C. Fire and EMS spokesperson.

The location of the incident was reported to be near Meigs Place and Montello Avenue NE, according to a social media statement from D.C. police.

A suspect is in custody.

WTTG-TV reported that police said the suspect was in an altered mental state and had begun to stab himself as well as a female acquaintance. When two Good Samaritans tried to intervene, they were also stabbed. A knife was reportedly recovered from the scene.

One witness told WUSA-TV that the suspect was unknown to the neighborhood and was randomly stabbing people before the residents jumped in to take him down.

"We didn't just call police and wait for them to show up to apprehend the individual; the neighbors actually physically did it themselves," said Salvador Saucedo Guzman. "He chose the wrong block to come on. Even though he attacked those women and really hurt those women, we put him down."

Video and photos from the scene showed police setting up crime tape and ambulances taking victims away.

Just last week, President Donald Trump issued an executive order establishing a task force of federal agency members in order to beautify the D.C. area and decrease crime.

"It is the policy of the United States to make the District of Columbia safe, beautiful, and prosperous by preventing crime," read the order, "punishing criminals, preserving order, protecting our revered American monuments, and promoting beautification and the preservation of our history and heritage."

