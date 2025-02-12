WATCH: DOGE subcommittee wages war on government waste in first hearing

The House subcommittee of Delivering on Government Efficiency held its first hearing Wednesday in the dawn of President Donald Trump's second term.

Republican Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia, who chairs the subcommittee, opened the hearing by outlining the DOGE's mission to address government waste.

'We as Republicans and Democrats can still hold tightly to our beliefs, but we are going to have to let go of funding them in order to save our sinking ship.'

"The American people are watching," Greene said. "The legislative branch can't sit on the sidelines."

"In this subcommittee, we will fight the war on waste shoulder to shoulder with President Trump, Elon Musk, and the DOGE team," Greene continued. "This week, we turn our attention to improper payments by the federal government, including Medicaid and Medicare. I'm looking forward to what we find out and how to solve this crisis."

Modeled after Musk's Department of Government Efficiency, Greene emphasized the subcommittee's focus on the staggering national debt, aiming to implement cuts to reduce federal waste and bloated bureaucracies.

For the first time in American history, our national debt surpassed $35 trillion dollars in June, and it has been steadily increasing ever since. This amounts to over $100,000 of debt for every American.

"This is not a Democrat problem. This is not a Republican problem," Greene said. "This is an American problem. To make it clear for everyone, not only are we $36 trillion dollars in debt, but the compounding interest on our debt is also growing out of control."

"We were each elected to serve and represent the American people and how their hard-earned tax dollars are spent," Greene added. "We as Republicans and Democrats can still hold tightly to our beliefs, but we are going to have to let go of funding them in order to save our sinking ship."

Watch the hearing live: