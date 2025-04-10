Cops shoot Weezer bassist's wife, charge her with attempted murder during bizarre standoff after unrelated police chase

Police shot the wife of Weezer bassist Scott Shriner in Southern California on Tuesday and charged her with attempted murder amid a bizarre series of events in Los Angeles. The perilous showdown erupted from a completely unrelated police chase, according to law enforcement.

Around 3:25 p.m., officers with the California Highway Patrol allegedly were pursuing three hit-and-run suspects. During the police pursuit, the alleged suspects were involved in a car crash and headed into a residential neighborhood.

'The officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused.'

CHP requested police backup to apprehend the suspects in the northeast Los Angeles neighborhood of Eagle Rock.

One of the hit-and-run suspects reportedly ran into a home's backyard.

Jillian Lauren Shriner — a 51-year-old author and wife of the Weezer bassist — allegedly exited her home near the police search, and she reportedly was armed with a handgun.

The Los Angeles Police Department said in a statement that Shriner was "uninvolved in the hit-and-run," but still "officers ordered Shriner to drop the handgun numerous times; however, she refused. Shriner then pointed the handgun at the officers, and an officer-involved shooting occurred."

LAPD detective Meghan Aguilar said during a Wednesday night news conference that police bodycam video had not provided "a clear view of what she did with that firearm" and noted that it was "not clear if she fired at officers or not."

KTLA-TV shared cellphone video of Shriner lying on a road with a gunshot wound as police took her into custody.

Investigators reportedly will rely on a review of multiple videos from neighborhood cameras.

TMZ reported that Shriner was shot in the shoulder.

Shriner was transported to a local hospital for treatment, and her condition was said to be not life-threatening.

No officers or other community members were hurt during the incident.

Shriner was arrested and hit with attempted murder charges.

A 9-millimeter handgun was recovered from the scene, police said.

Shriner was booked and released from jail after posting a $1 million bond, according to jail records.

Investigators with the LAPD's Force Investigation Division — which is responsible for probing incidents involving police use of force — are looking into the shooting.

One of the hit-and-run suspects involved in the initial car chase was arrested in a nearby backyard, while two others fled the crime scene.

Shriner is the author of two best-selling memoirs, 2010’s "Some Girls: My Life in a Harem" and 2015’s "Everything You Ever Wanted." Shriner also penned "Behold the Monster: Confronting America’s Most Prolific Serial Killer," a book based on her interviews with serial killer Samuel Little.

She and the Weezer bassist were married in 2005, and they have two adopted children.

Scott Shriner declined to offer any remarks in regard to his wife when KTLA asked him for a comment.

However, the New York Post said Shriner was seen walking four dogs outside the couple's home Thursday and said in reference to his wife that "she’s all right, thank you for asking." Shriner added, “See you at Coachella!” as he returned to the home, the Post said.

