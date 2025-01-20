'Who is running the country?' Speaker Johnson reveals Biden's shocking memory lapse on his own executive order

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) described an alarming meeting with Joe Biden, during which the president allegedly could not recall a significant policy decision he had made just weeks prior.



During a Friday interview with the Free Press' Bari Weiss, Johnson stated that the interaction with Biden made him question who was running the country.

'He genuinely did not know what he had signed.'

Weiss asked Johnson whether he stood by his previous statement that he believes Biden is "the worst president in the history of the country."

"I do stand by it," he responded. "In some ways, I actually kind of feel sorry for Joe Biden. I mean, he's in the twilight years of his life. He has not — obviously — has not been in charge for some time. And I know this by personal observation."

When pressed to share a story about his observations, Johnson explained that he had repeatedly requested to meet with Biden after becoming House speaker in October 2023.

"They wouldn't let me meet with him," Johnson told Weiss. "His staff kept giving excuses. This went on for like eight or nine weeks."

He stated that he had "some big national concerns at the time" that he was "losing sleep over."

Biden's staff finally agreed to meet with the speaker amid pressure from the press.

When Johnson showed up to the meeting, he realized it was "an ambush," noting that several Democratic leaders were in the room.

Johnson stated that in the middle of the meeting, Biden asked everyone else to leave so the two of them could speak privately. The speaker noted that Biden's staffers looked concerned as they went to exit.

Johnson proceeded to question Biden about why he signed an executive order just weeks earlier that froze liquid natural gas exports.

"Liquified natural gas is in great demand by our allies. Why would you do that?" Johnson said. "You understand, you're fueling Vladimir Putin's war machine because they got to get their gas from him."

The speaker said Biden appeared "stunned."

"He said, 'I didn't do that,'" Johnson continued. "I said, 'Mr. President, yes, you did. It was an executive order like three weeks ago.' And he goes, 'No, I didn't do that.' He's arguing with me. I said, 'Mr. President, respectfully, could I go out here and ask your secretary to print it out? We'll read it together. You definitely did that.' And he goes, 'Oh, you're talking about natural gas.'"

Johnson stated that Biden told him that he misunderstood the nature of the executive action, claiming it was an order to study the effects of LNG.

"It occurred to me, Bari, he was not lying to me. He genuinely did not know what he had signed. And I walked out of that meeting with fear and loathing because I thought, we're in serious trouble," Johnson remarked.

"Who is running the country?" he questioned. "I don't know who put the paper in front of him, but he didn't know."

The White House did not respond to a request for comment from the New York Post.