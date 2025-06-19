Whoopi Goldberg says blacks are oppressed in the US just as much as Iranians under totalitarian regime in 'The View' debate

The women of "The View" got into a bitter debate after Whoopi Goldberg made an absurd claim on the plight of black Americans as compared to those living under the Iranian regime.

On their show Wednesday, Goldberg tried to undermine criticism of the Iranian government from Alyssa Farah Griffin, the former Trump aide, by bringing up the historical treatment of black people in the United States.

'This is the greatest country in the world. I know that. ... But every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids gonna get shot because they're running through somebody's neighborhood?'

"Let’s remember, too, the Iranians literally throw gay people off of buildings. They don’t adhere to basic human rights," Griffin said, which caused the panel to erupt in argument.

"Let’s not do that, because if we start with that, we have been known in this country to tie gay folks to the car. Listen, I'm sorry, they used to just keep hanging black people," Goldberg responded.

Griffin protested that the two examples were completely different, but Goldberg insisted that they were the same.

"Murdering someone for their difference is not good, whoever does it! It's not good!" Goldberg said.

"It's very different to live in the United States in 2025 than it is to live in Iran," said Griffin at one point.

"Not if you're black!" Goldberg responded.

"Not for everybody!" replied Sunny Hostin.

"Guys, don’t go to Tehran,” Griffin said. “Do not. No one at this table can go to Tehran.”

"Listen, let me tell you about being in this country. This is the greatest country in the world. I know that, and we all know that," said Goldberg. "But every day we are worried. Do we have to be worried about our kids? Are our kids gonna get shot because they're running through somebody's neighborhood?"

Griffin tried once again to frame the argument in a way that Goldberg might agree with, but she persisted nevertheless.

"Nobody wants to diminish the very real problems we have in this country, but I think it's important we remember there are places much darker than this country," said Griffin.

"But not everybody feels that way. Not everybody feels that way," Goldberg interjected. "Listen, I'm sorry, you know, when you think about the fact that we got the vote in 1965 —."

“They don’t have free and fair elections in Iran!” Griffin interrupted. “It’s not even the same universe!”

"You know what, there's no way I can make you understand," Goldberg replied.

The segment can be viewed in its entirety on the YouTube channel for the show.

