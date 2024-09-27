Will Ferrell says transphobia stems from ignorance: 'Why would you care if somebody’s happy? Why is that threatening to you?'

Hollywood movie star Will Ferrell offered his psychological analysis on people who are opposed to the transgender agenda, and it was rather negative.

Ferrell made the comments as a part of the publicity campaign for a documentary movie on Netflix during which he took a road trip across the U.S. with a friend who had recently transitioned from a male to a female.

'If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself.'

“I think we fear what we don’t know,” said Ferrell to the Independent when asked why transphobia exists.

“There is hatred out there. It’s very real, and it’s very unsafe for trans people in certain situations," he added. “But I don’t know why trans people are meant to be threatening to me as a cis male."

The movie follows Ferrell's friendship of nearly 30 years with comedy writer Andrew Steele, who now identifies as Harper Steele, a woman.

"Whether or not you can ultimately wrap your head around that, why would you care if somebody’s happy? Why is that threatening to you?" Ferrell continued. "If the trans community is a threat to you, I think it stems from not being confident or safe with yourself.”

The pair claimed that the tone of the movie was apolitical and did not aim to present a partisan view of the transgender issue. Some on social media were unpersuaded by that claim.

"Will Ferrell is not an incarcerated woman who has to bunk with a rapist. He’s not a 14 year old girl who has to share her school bathroom with boys. He’s not a female athlete. He’s a rich, out of touch man," responded one detractor.

A trailer for the Netflix movie can be viewed on YouTube.

