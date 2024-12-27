Woke Oregon AG does her best to help illegal aliens dodge ICE

The far-left attorney general in Oregon has taken further steps to keep illegal aliens in her state, releasing a "toolkit" to educate them about state sanctuary laws as a second Trump administration looms.

Last week, Ellen Rosenblum, a Democrat, unveiled the Civil Rights Unit Sanctuary Promise Community Toolkit, a comprehensive online guide to help illegal immigrants understand their "rights" during interactions with ICE and other federal agents.

'The outcome of a state investigation or a private civil suit does not change a deportation order.'

Under the section entitled "How do I prepare myself and my family for encounters with ICE or other federal immigration authorities?" the tool kit offers an array of resources from far-left groups like the ACLU, the Latinx Alliance of Lane County, and United We Dream.

Should federal agents come knocking at the home of illegal immigrants living in Oregon, the guidance advises:

not to open the door;

to "ask to see a warrant signed by a judge";

to refuse the agents "consent" to be there; and

to order them politely to bugger off.

Screenshot of Oregon website

The guidance also provides suggestions about reporting violations of sanctuary laws, understanding often complicated legalese, and immigration-related community organization. It likewise points users to the Sanctuary Promise Hotline, community training opportunities, and other public resources dedicated solely to "stopping state and local police and government from helping federal authorities with immigration enforcement."

"Everyone has the right to live, work, play, and learn safely in Oregon," the website insists.

Rosenblum made a similar statement upon the website's release: "Every person has the right to live, work, play, and learn safely in Oregon, period.

"I asked my Civil Rights Unit here at the Oregon DOJ to do whatever we could to provide the people, businesses, and local governments of our state with easy-to-read materials to help them know their rights and educate others," her statement continued, "and I’m so pleased with what they’ve put together."

Though Rosenblum and the website make grandiose claims about "the right to live ... in Oregon," the state admits that it ultimately cannot entirely prevent ICE and other federal agents from doing their jobs.

"The outcome of a state investigation or a private civil suit does not change a deportation order, or any other decision/action by the federal courts or federal immigration authority to prosecute or remove a person from the United States," the website says.

Rosenblum, a former federal prosecutor and the state's top cop, was first elected to be the Oregon attorney general more than a decade ago. Since then, she has promoted a litany of woke causes, including unrestricted abortion, the environment and the effects of so-called "climate change," and gun restrictions, according to her state bio.

With President-elect Donald Trump about to resume office, Rosenblum has pled with illegal immigrants to keep informed about state laws.

"I recommend having conversations with family members in the next several weeks to know your rights, understand what protections Oregon’s sanctuary laws provide and what they do not provide, and make a plan for what to do if immigration officials come to your home or place of business."

