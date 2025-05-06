'I could not be her hero': Dad gives tearful tribute to daughter, 22, who police say was 'randomly murdered' in home invasion

A 22-year-old North Carolina woman was murdered in a tragic home invasion, according to police — and her shattered father honored his slain daughter with a heartbreaking tribute.

Logan Federico — a 22-year-old from Waxhaw — recently visited friends in Columbia, South Carolina.

'You might be able to kill my body ... but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me.'

On Saturday, Federico was found dead inside the house.

The young woman's cause of death was determined to be a gunshot wound to the chest, according to Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford.

During a Monday press conference, officers with the Columbia Police Department said Federico was "randomly murdered by a career criminal" who was "on a spree of thefts, break-ins, and credit card fraud."

Police named the suspect in Logan's death as 30-year-old Alexander Dickey.

Investigators believe Dickey broke into a house near the property where Federico was staying. The suspect allegedly stole several items from the house, including a firearm, credit cards, and keys to a vehicle.

Dickey then committed a home invasion where Federico was staying around 3 a.m. Saturday, police said, after which the suspect reportedly fled the crime scene in the stolen vehicle.

Dickey made several purchases with the stolen credit cards across Lexington County before the vehicle he allegedly stole broke down, according to People magazine.

Law enforcement tracked down Dickey at a house in Lexington County, and the suspect allegedly set the home on fire.

Police officers reportedly extracted Dickey through a window and took him into custody.

Citing the Columbia Police Department, ABC News reported that Dickey was charged with murder, two counts of first-degree burglary, weapons possession, and larceny.

The Lexington County sheriff added that Dickey also was charged with first-degree burglary and second-degree arson.

Dickey reportedly was denied bail.

The Columbia Police Department said in a statement, "While Logan was visiting friends in Columbia, her life was senselessly taken. Our deepest condolences go out to the Federico family and all who knew and loved her. No words can ease the pain of their loss, but we stand with them in support and sorrow."

The statement continued, "We remain committed to pursuing justice and supporting Logan’s family every step of the way."

Logan's father — Stephen Federico — made a touching tribute to his slain daughter during a press conference.

"I am Logan Haley Federico's father, better known as 'Dad,' or her hero," the distraught dad said. "Unfortunately, that day, I could not be her hero."

He continued, "My daughter, I cherished. She was a strong, fun-loving individual who did what she wanted to do and was spicy."

The father added, "My daughter was working hard at school, working two jobs to become a teacher. She loved and adored kids, children of all ages."

Logan's father delivered a powerful message to his daughter's alleged killer.

"The message I want to send to Dickey, who took my daughter's life — this is from her: 'You can't kill my spirit. You might be able to kill my body ... but you cannot kill my love that my family and friends shared with me,'" Federico declared before breaking down in tears.

You can watch the father's painful tribute to his slain daughter here.

