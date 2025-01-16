Nonbinary city councilor takes 1-month hiatus from council meetings after being 'misgendered' by other members

The first openly nonbinary council member elected in Massachusetts history is taking a hiatus from appearing at city council meetings because of "misgendering" by other members.

On Wednesday, Councilor-at-Large Thu Nguyen accused Worcester Mayor Joseph Petty of misgendering and said a one-month hiatus was necessary for the member's mental health.

'Hate should have no home in city hall and in Worcester City Council as well.'

Nguyen posted a video from 2022 that showed Petty "misgendering" Nguyen.

"I really really wish I felt safe enough to show up on the council floor, but I don't," said Nguyen. "I have faced transphobia with being misgendered."

Petty said he had corrected himself and apologized to Nguyen once the mistake was brought to his attention.

“During my 13 years as Mayor, I have always tried to treat every councilor with the dignity and respect they deserve,” read a statement from Petty. “I would never knowingly say anything harmful, and I firmly believe everyone deserves the dignity of having their identity honored and respected.”

He went on to suggest that Nguyen simply didn't want to appear in person after it was mandated for meetings and sub-meetings.

“I will not apologize for holding myself and my colleagues accountable to the responsibilities entrusted to us by the people we serve,“ he continued. ”Being available, accessible, and engaged is a fundamental expectation of our roles, and it is critical to the success of the city."

Nguyen also claimed in the statement on Wednesday that another councilor-at-large had committed an act of misgendering against Nguyen and that a separate council member had referred to Nguyen as "it" several times.

Other members on the council called for the accused to apologize to Nguyen.

“City Councilors proclaim that hate has no home in Worcester,” wrote District 5 Councilor Etel Haxhiaj. “I agree. Hate should have no home in city hall and in Worcester City Council as well.”

Nguyen is also the first Southeast Asian-American member on the Worcester council.

Images from the city council meetings in Worcester can be viewed on the news video report from WCVB-TV on YouTube.

