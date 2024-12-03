Shots fired outside Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen's home; Secret Service involved

The U.S. Secret Service said one agent was involved in a shooting outside of the home of Janet Yellen, the secretary of the treasury, overnight.

The agent assigned to Yellen's home in Washington, D.C., confronted several people who were trying to open doors of cars in Yellen's neighborhood at about 1:30 a.m., according to a statement from Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi.

'There is currently no evidence to indicate anyone was struck.'

"The agent discharged their service weapon, but there is currently no evidence to indicate anyone was struck," he added. "The suspects fled the scene in the sedan, and a lookout was issued to local law enforcement."

He said there was no threat to Yellen during the incident, and she was not harmed.

"The officer involved shooting incident is under investigation by the Metropolitan Police Department Internal Affairs Division's Force Investigations Team, which investigates all law enforcement officer involved shootings in the District of Columbia," he concluded.

Yellen will be replaced by hedge fund manager Scott Bessent if he is approved by the Senate. Yellen has been criticized for inflation during her time at the treasury. In March, she said she regretted claiming that inflation would be "transitory" after it continued to linger and damage Americans' budgets.

Bessent has been criticized by some on the right for his ties to billionaire leftist George Soros, but his supporters praise Bessent as a defender of the free market and opponent of deficit spending.

