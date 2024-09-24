Zelenskyy vilifies Vance prior to Democratic tour of battleground state

Prior to touring an American battleground state with active Democratic candidates for federal office as well as a Harris campaign surrogate, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy cast doubt on President Donald Trump's ability to make good on his promise of peace in Ukraine and characterized Trump's running mate, Sen. JD Vance (R-Ohio), as a "radical."

Zelenskyy went so far as to insinuate that if Vance were vice president and maintained his current views on how peace might be brokered, he "should be held responsible for potentially starting a global war."

Evidently prickled by Zelenskyy's comments, Trump — allegedly targeted for assassination on Sept. 15 by a Ukraine war obsessive — said at a rally in Indiana, Pennsylvania, on Monday that "Zelenskyy is the greatest salesman in history. Every time he comes into the country, he walks away with $60 billion. Billion! ... He wants them [the Democrats] to win this election so badly, but I would do it differently. I will work out peace."

In a New Yorker interview released Sunday, Zelenskyy discussed his plan for bringing Russia's war against Ukraine to an end.

According to Zelenskyy, "the victory plan is a plan that swiftly strengthens Ukraine. A strong Ukraine will force Putin to the negotiating table."

'Trump doesn't really know how to stop the war.'

This plan largely hinges on America's authorization of Ukraine's use of Western long-range missiles to strike targets in Russia — a move Russian President Vladimir Putin indicated would effectively trigger a shooting war with NATO.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said at a press conference earlier this month in Kyiv that he emphasized to Secretary of State Antony Blinken and to British Foreign Secretary David Lammy the need to "remove all the obstacles and limitations with the use of British equipment, American equipment in the territory of Russia against military targets."

Blinken, who announced while in Kyiv over $700 million more in U.S. assistance for Ukraine, signaled possible support for the use of those weapons the Biden administration has up until now blocked for fear of escalation — American supersonic tactical ballistic missiles, which have a range of up to 190 miles, and British-made Storm Shadow missiles, which have a range of roughly 155 miles.

Zelenskyy said Friday, "We do have long-range weapons. But let's just say not the amount we need," reported CNN. "Neither the U.S. nor the United Kingdom gave us permission to use these weapons on the territory of Russia."

The Ukrainian president reportedly expressed that with some convincing this week, he might ultimately secure the authorization.

Putin said that an easing of the restrictions on such weapons "would mean that NATO countries, the U.S., European countries are at war with Russia," a nation with over 5,000 nuclear warheads.

By strengthening Ukraine during the months of October, November, and December, Zelenskyy told the New Yorker, Putin will "realize an important fact: that if he is not ready to end this war in a way that is fair and just, and instead wishes to continue to try to destroy us, then a strengthened Ukraine will not let him do so."

When pressed about President Donald Trump's stated desire to promptly stop the war, Zelenskyy suggested that "Trump doesn't really know how to stop the war even if he might think he knows how."

During his debate with Kamala Harris, Trump said, "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives."

In response to the question of whether it was in America's best interest for Ukraine to win the war outright, Trump said it was imperative "to get this war finished," noting it would never have begun had he been president.

At the first mention of Sen. JD Vance, Zelenskyy said in his New Yorker interview, "He is too radical."

Zelenskyy appeared to be referring to Vance's suggestion on "The Shawn Ryan Show" podcast that a peaceful resolution to the conflict might require Ukraine to concede to Putin Crimea and eastern territories presently under Russian occupation.

'His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice.'

"What it probably looks like is the current line of demarcation between Russia and Ukraine — that becomes like a demilitarized zone," said Vance.

"Ukraine retains its independent sovereignty, Russia gets the guarantee of neutrality from Ukraine — it doesn't join NATO, it doesn't join some of these allied institutions," said Trump's running mate. "That is what the deal is ultimately going to look something like."

Zelenskyy said, "His message seems to be that Ukraine must make a sacrifice. This brings us back to the question of the cost and who shoulders it. The idea that the world should end this war at Ukraine's expense is unacceptable. But I do not consider this concept of his a plan in any formal sense."

"This would be an awful idea, if a person were actually going to carry it out, to make Ukraine shoulder the costs of stopping the war by giving up its territories," continued the Ukrainian president. "But there's certainly no way this could ever happen."

With just over 40 days until the American election, the foreign leader added that the rise of people with ideas such as those expressed by Vance are for Ukraine "dangerous signals," underscoring that whichever president or vice president dares suggest that ending the war "hinges on cementing the status quo, with Ukraine simply giving up its land ... should be held responsible for potentially starting a global war."

This is hardly the first time Zelenskyy has criticized the Marine veteran.

In a February CNN interview, the Ukrainian president said, "I'm not sure [Vance] understands what's going on here, and we don't need any rhetoric from people who are not deeply in the war."

Zelenskyy is expected to meet with President Joe Biden later this week.

