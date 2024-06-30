Zuckerberg says AI rivals are trying to create 'God' amid new technological breakthroughs

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg recently took aim at AI rivals for "creating God" during a recent interview with YouTuber Kane Sutter. He went on to say, "I find it a pretty big turnoff when people in the tech industry... talk about building this 'one true AI.'"

Zuckerberg appeared to be alluding to some in Silicon Valley who fancy the idea of building a technology that could surpass the general intelligence of human beings. "It’s almost as if they kind of think they’re creating God or something and... it’s just — that’s not what we’re doing. I don’t think that’s how this plays out," Zuckerberg said.

Futurism reported that Zuckerberg contends that an AI god would essentially be unrealistic because people have different needs and interests. To sufficiently tend to all of those needs and interests, there will be a need for several different forms of artificial intelligence.

The Meta CEO also went on to criticize closed AI platforms as opposed to open-source AI, adding that open-source AI would continue to encourage people to create different AIs specifically tailored to their own needs. He used OpenAI's ChatGPT and Google's Gemini AI as examples to drive home his point. He added that Meta is doing things a little differently, instead focusing on creating multiple AI tools for different purposes, according to the Hindustan Times.

While OpenAI's CEO Sam Altman has already suggested that artificial general intelligence—a form of AI that would be able to complete any task that a human can—is already a "reasonably close-ish future."

Earlier this year, Altman said AGI will "change the world much less than we all think and it will change jobs much less than we all think."

However, it is still uncertain how AGI will affect the world if it actually manifests. Shane Legg, chief AGI scientist at Google DeepMind, said that there's around a 50% chance that AGI will be a reality by 2028. But not everyone holds the same amount of optimism about the technology as Legg.

Grady Booch, an IBM Fellow and chief scientist for software engineering, said that AGI will never happen.

"I, being a historian of computing, have a rather jaded and cynical view of the hyperbolic optimism of our field and as such am somewhat conditioned to be a contrarian when it comes to predictions such as this," Booch said.

