Previously deported Brazilian woman arrested and charged with child rape, assault, and incest

A Brazilian national – who was previously deported – was arrested by federal law enforcement officers for allegedly raping and assaulting a child, according to authorities.

Ilma Leandro De Oliveira, a 53-year-old woman from Brazil, was arrested on March 20 in Falmouth, Massachusetts, by officers and agents with the Boston divisions of ICE, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

De Oliveira was charged with the rape of a child, reckless endangerment of a child, indecent exposure, indecent assault and battery on a child under 14, unnatural acts with a child, aggravated statutory rape of a child, and incest.

De Oliveira was previously deported before returning to the United States.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced in a statement released this week that the U.S. Border Patrol arrested De Oliveira on Sept. 20, 2007. ICE noted that De Oliveira illegally entered the United States near Laredo, Texas. The Border Patrol reportedly served her a notice and order of expedited removal.

ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations Boston acting Field Office Director Patricia H. Hyde said De Oliveira illegally re-entered the U.S. on an unknown date, at an unknown location, and without being inspected, admitted, or paroled by a U.S. immigration official.

Hyde declared, "Ilma Leandro De Oliveira is charged with seven different crimes regarding the sexual victimization of a child in our Massachusetts community. These are crimes we simply will not tolerate."

Hyde proclaimed, "ICE Boston will continue to prioritize the safety of our children by arresting and removing any criminal alien who poses a threat to our New England residents."

ICE's Enforcement and Removal Operations in San Antonio removed De Oliveira from the United States to Brazil on Dec. 27, 2007.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement said De Oliveira was served with a notice of intent/decision to reinstate a prior removal order.

ICE said De Oliveira is expected to also be prosecuted for illegal re-entry after deportation.

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement announced this week that 206 illegal aliens had been arrested between April 6 and April 12 in a New York City sting.

ICE noted that more than half of the migrants arrested had significant criminal convictions or are currently facing charges for crimes like murder, assault, arson, rape, drugs, and illegal firearms. One of the illegal immigrants who was arrested is a 22-year-old member of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang.

"The majority of the aliens arrested have egregious criminal histories to include manslaughter, rape, assault, drug trafficking, and sex assault against minors," stated Judith Almodovar, the acting field office director of ICE Enforcement and Removal Operations New York City.

Acting ICE Director Todd Lyons said last week's operation "targeted the most dangerous alien offenders in some of the most crime-infested neighborhoods."

