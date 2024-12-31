NYPD condemns 'Cowardly' would-be NYC shooting victims who used mother as human shield

Lately, numerous potential victims of violent crimes have resorted to self-defense, often with remarkable bravery, to protect themselves from harm. On the other hand, the intended targets of a brazen public shooting in a Bronx convenience store are being condemned for seeking their safety behind a 40-year-old mother who was present with her 12-year-old daughter.

According to WCBS-TV, the shooting occurred just before 5 p.m. Monday afternoon. According to police, the shooters were two males who have not yet been identified or apprehended. They were apparently shooting at a group of people who were standing outside the G&W Grocery. When the shooting began, the intended victims ran inside the store for safety, whereupon one of them grabbed a 40-year-old mother who was present in the store and used her as a human shield.

The mother was shot once in the stomach, and her 12-year-old daughter was also shot in the leg.

Thankfully, there were no fatalities in the incident, but six people were injured, including the mother and her daughter.

NYPD Chief of Patrol John Chell condemned the shooting but also condemned the "cowardly" response from the would-be victims. According to the NY Post, Chell said, "[It’s] a brazen and heartless attack on innocent New Yorkers and cowardly intended victims who used a mother as a shield."

Chell also indicated that the motive for the shooting is yet unknown. The suspects are still at large, and no description has been released other than what clothes they were wearing at the time of the shooting. Presumably, those suspects have by now changed those clothes, making this information less than useful.

Several area residents indicated that the incident has shaken their faith in the safety of their neighborhood.

Area resident Darnell Smith told WCBS, "I can't walk in my own neighborhood with people shooting and carrying on like that. It's crazy."