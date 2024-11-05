10 YUGE Elon Musk tweets from a wild presidential campaign weekend

When Elon Musk put his voice and considerable wealth behind President Donald J. Trump's campaign, it signaled a shift in the country. One of the country's most successful businessmen and entrepreneurs made his fortune by inventing what became Google Maps, making online payments, transforming electric vehicles, and single-handedly saving the American space program. So when he acquired Twitter, changed the name to X, and then signaled his support for Trump's campaign, it was a watershed moment in a political realignment that's shaking up everyone from old-school RNC power brokers to Silicon Valley tycoons and everyone in between. It's hard to understate the importance of his purchase of X. Without a platform where people and alternative media outlets could share information, it's unlikely that Trump would have any chance of getting in for a second term. His tweeting style can be equally hilarious and over the top. Here are the ten funniest tweets Elon sent over a wild political weekend.

Everyone in America would support never getting another political text for the rest of their lives.

An underrated strategy Musk has employed is a robust get-out-the-vote campaign in swing states, including paying one lucky winner $1 million each day in the run-up to the election. It's resulted in a wave of new Republican voters.

Over the weekend, the state of New York raided a man with a pet squirrel and killed the man's pets. It struck a nerve, showing how much the government has grown into being a nefarious force that meddles in the lives of everyday Americans. Elon jumped in to promise justice for Peanut the squirrel.

The story of the murdered squirrel caught on like wildfire and resulted in memes calling for justice to be done.

This tweet is a perfect example of the power of the X platform to cut through media lies. In the past, media could just lie that President Trump had called for violence against Liz Cheney, when he was merely pointing out the hypocrisy of people like her who send our soldiers to die in pointless wars while she comfortably plots from D.C. Now, there's the opportunity to push narratives and voices like Tulsi Gabbard to counter this blatant lie.

Never, under any circumstances, drink the Kool-Aid.

Fair and balanced.

At this point, Harris should have P. Diddy endorsing her from jail, considering she has everyone else on stage from his parties.

Does anyone doubt this at this point?

The last thing a government bureaucrat making six figures working from home 16 hours a week sees.

Make sure to try to convince everyone you know to go out and vote.