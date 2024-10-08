14 states sue TikTok, claiming American teens are addicted to scrolling endlessly

More than a dozen attorneys general in the United States are suing TikTok in their jurisdictions. The new lawsuits predominantly criticize the platform's algorithm, saying it is addicting to children.

One of the litigators is New York's Letitia James, who said American teens have died or been injured due to the influence of TikTok challenges, where users are indirectly dared to follow a trend.

According to the BBC, James cited a 15-year-old boy who died doing a "subway surfing" challenge in Manhattan by attempting to ride atop a moving subway car. The boy's mother found TikTok videos of the same nature on his phone.

"TikTok knows that compulsive use of and other harmful effects of its platform are wreaking havoc on the mental health of millions of American children and teenagers," the New York lawsuit argued.

The document continued, "Despite such documented knowledge, TikTok continually misrepresents its platform as 'safe' [and] 'appropriate for children and teenagers.'"

The lawsuits claim that the algorithm, the "For You" feed on TikTok, uses design features that make children addicted to the platform. The features in question include the ability to scroll endlessly, push notifications, and face filters that create allegedly unattainable appearances.

The 14 states suing TikTok include California, Illinois, Kentucky, Louisiana, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Vermont, and Washington, along with the District of Columbia.

In D.C., Attorney General Brian Schwalb called the algorithm "dopamine-inducing" and said it is intentionally addictive to trap users into excessive consumption of the app.

Schwalb also argued that TikTok does this knowing that it will lead to "profound psychological and physiological harms," the Associated Press reported. The issues listed include anxiety, depression, and body dysmorphia.

"[TikTok] is profiting off the fact that it's addicting young people to its platform," Schwalb said.



In response, TikTok spokesman Alex Haurek said the company strongly disagrees with the lawsuits' claims, which he called "inaccurate and misleading."

"We're proud of and remain deeply committed to the work we've done to protect teens and we will continue to update and improve our product," Haurek said.

He added, "We've endeavored to work with the attorneys general for over two years, and it is incredibly disappointing they have taken this step rather than work with us on constructive solutions to industry-wide challenges."

TikTok does not allow children under 13 to sign up and restricts some content for those under 18.

The lawsuits call for TikTok to stop using the aforementioned features and also for the company to pay monetary fines for its alleged illegal and damaging practices.

At the same time, TikTok faces a U.S. ban if parent company ByteDance does not sell the company by mid-January 2025, in accordance with federal laws. The company is challenging the ruling in a Washington appeals court.

