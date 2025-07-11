Akon's African 'Wakanda' city gets crushed: 'I take full responsibility'

In 2020, platinum-selling artist Akon began an ambitious project to build a futuristic city in his ancestral homeland of Senegal. The city promised state-of-the-art infrastructure that acts as an "extension of the sea into the land."

The singer started the $6 billion project, called AkonCity, with plans for a 2,000-acre resort, condos, and a stadium, all powered by renewable energy. In addition to featuring his own Akon Tower, the city was to use Akon's cryptocurrency, "Akoin," as its primary monetary type.

Five years later, not only is Akon's coin circling the drain, but the Senegalese tourism board has seemingly wiped the 52-year-old's dream off the storyboard.

When the hit film "Black Panther" was released in 2018 — a film about a supernatural black ethno-state — Akon said the movie's success was a sign from God that he should continue building his city.

'God allowed this movie to be successful … this can be possible in Africa.’

"When the movie came it was almost like a blessing, almost like God allowed this movie to be successful for me to get compared to such success to give people that mind state that this can be possible in Africa," Akon said, according to Africa News.

By mid-2024, however, Akon was given an ultimatum by Senegal to either start a significant amount of construction or abandon the land so that other projects could take over.

That October, the singer insisted during an interview on "The Bootleg Kev Podcast" that relations with Senegal were good and the project was "still in motion."

Plans for an "African restaurant" and "African open bazaar" could not save AkonCity, though, and this week the head of Senegal's tourism authority officially shut down Akon's Wakanda, forever.

"The Akon City project no longer exists," said Serigne Mamadou Mboup, head of the Senegalese tourism authority, according to Newsweek.

The outlet also reported that Akon publicly acknowledged that the project "wasn't being managed properly."

"I take full responsibility for that," Akon added.

Senegalese authorities reportedly stated that developments at the site would continue, but plans would be revised and downsize, all while still involving Akon. The country allegedly wants to follow through on some of the projects as it prepares to host the 2026 Youth Olympic Games.

Despite the promise of an economic boom, residents described the city in late 2022 as a series of empty fields that were being grazed by goats.

As much could be expected from a vacant African construction site, but expectations were always too high, according to Akon.

The entrepreneur admitted to Bootleg Kev in their 2024 interview that he regretted promoting the project while it was still in the design phase. Akon said that while public perception was that construction was already under way, he still had to overcome hurdles like environmental licenses and land surveys.

These are processes that "you learn as you go," Akon told the host.

Akon also said he brought on one of the designers of Saudi Arabia's project the Line, a futuristic walled city of dystopian nightmares, but this still did not help the project go forward.

Perhaps the most wide-eyed element of the project was the city's cryptocurrency backing. The primary coin, Akon's Akoin, has spectacularly underachieved in terms of growth.

Peaking at $0.4955 USD in February 2021 according to Crypto.com, Akoin is currently valued at $0.003 USD. Interestingly, this is still more valuable than Senegal's CFA franc, which is worth $0.0018 USD at the time of this writing.

Efforts to popularize the cryptocoin reportedly struggled in the Senegalese market, and the coin was not accepted by regulators, per Dexerto.

Real name Aliaune Damala Bouga Time Puru Nacka Lu Lu Lu Badara Akon Thiam, Akon was born in St. Louis to Senegalese parents. With over 5 million albums sold, the artist was beloved across the world, particularly for his diamond-selling club song "Sexy Bitch."

Only time will tell what the Senegalese project will look like moving forward, but Akon has had successful projects in the region before.

According to the Borgen Project, Akon's Lighting Africa project has brought solar energy to 25 African nations, serving 28.8 million Africans with street lights and solar panels.

