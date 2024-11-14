Announcing Frontier magazine

When I was asked to spin up Return a couple of years ago, I knew the media landscape had a huge hole where thoughtful, trustworthy coverage of the intersection of tech, culture, politics, and spirituality should be. Despite strong political and economic headwinds, friends, allies, fans, and readers quickly rallied to Return — not just in its online and print forms, but in person, especially in the cities where the brains, muscle, and soul of the new greatness movement were concentrated: Austin, Dallas, Miami, New York, L.A.

We knew we were on to something, propelled by the conviction that allies of tech could be more than simps, propagandists, or worshippers — more valuable, more honest, more fun, and more durable. And when Blaze Media agreed — so much so that the company acquired Return with the goal of dramatically expanding our coverage, our reach, and our pathbreaking and beautiful print quarterly — we knew that what we had achieved was just the beginning. Tech was changing fast — not just strengthening and accelerating, but moving intellectually and spiritually in our direction and away from the pink police state about which I had been warning all who would listen throughout the 2010s.

American in all its richness: sumptuous, rough and ready, resilient, and possessed of the strange and otherworldly glamor bestowed on our hard-fighting people by the great hand of Providence.

And pro-America America was changing too, driven by the fresh tastes and takes of rising digitally native generations — young men and women who knew in their hearts and in their bones that the slick, hollow mantras enforced by the overlords of HR-style modern liberalism couldn’t answer the ultimate, universal questions aroused in the human breast by the growing dominance of technology. For a while now, you’ve seen Return’s online presence deepen, expand, and grow more nimble and muscular here at Blaze Media. What you haven’t seen yet — until today — is the tireless and visionary work Matthew Peterson, Peter Gietl, Katherine Dee, Isaac Simpson, and many others have applied to the noble and thrilling task of transforming Return’s already-great print quarterly into something truly spectacular, brilliantly original, coffee-table gorgeous, and richly rewarding to read, touch, and simply behold. I am tremendously humbled and grateful to present to you, for the first time, Frontier magazine.

Ready for your preview and subscription, Frontier is the culmination of the mission and ethos of Return and Blaze Media working in synergy — bursting with sound confidence, hope, and dynamism toward the unfolding American future; intimately plugged in to the people, trends, products, and visions at the epicenter of that new future as well as its bleeding edge; and unfazed and undistracted by the hype, delusion, doomerism, and cultishness cluttering our fresh frontiers online and off. All while delivering a feast for the eyes and the heart — American in all its richness: sumptuous, rough and ready, resilient, and possessed of the strange and otherworldly glamor bestowed on our hard-fighting people by the great hand of Providence. Which is my way of saying, as Frontier’s editorial director but also as your friend and compadre, that you really, really, really want this big, beautiful beast in your home, in your hands, and in your life. Subscribe now! And thank us later. See you on the frontier. It’s a privilege to ride with you all.