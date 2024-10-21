ANOTHER woke video game tanks after star actress calls it the most 'diverse' and authentic game she's ever seen

Another woke disaster is well in the works from the usual set of suspects in Quebec, Canada.

Unknown 9: Awakening was developed by Reflector Entertainment, which is backed by Japanese studio Bandai Namco. The iconic Japanese brand that brought audiences Pac-Man and Tekken will have some soul searching to do as its latest venture has immediately circled the drain.

After an October 18 release date, Unknown 9: Awakening has garnered a pitiful peak of 276 concurrent players on gaming platform Steam.

Industry and fan accounts have estimated the game's budget to be somewhere between $80-$120 million based on studio size and similar projects, with some writers reporting an embarrassing performance at big box stores as well.

Some predicted the game's failure from its onset once it was learned that video game consulting agency Sweet Baby Inc. was heavily involved in the project.

Sweet Baby Inc. has become synonymous with diversity-centric storylines, painfully adding unnecessary DEI and woke aspects into popular games such as Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok.

The company has accused critics of its political injections of being "far-right" antagonists and said it has been subject to "harassment" campaigns and "disinformation."

Industry website DEI Detected reported Sweet Baby Inc. founder Kim Belair was listed as the "story architect" for the new game.

Reflector's brand content manager, David Bedard, is also in the credits. Gamers may recognize him as the co-founder of Sweet Baby Inc; therefore it should come as no surprise that the consulting agency was hired for the game.

A stunning and brave endorsement

Actress Anya Chalotra, who stars in the Netflix series "The Witcher," plays protagonist Haroona in the game. Ahead of the game's release, Chalotra likely hammered the final nail in the coffin when she said the game was the most "diverse" she had ever seen.

"I'm excited for people to hopefully feel empowered by this character who is so, so grounded, so inspired by things that are outside of herself, bigger than her," she told CG Magazine.

She added, "I don't think I've ever seen that connection to—a game as diverse as this with that many voices and that kind of exploration."

Chalotra also connected the game to her Indian heritage, rhetorically asking, "Why wouldn’t I want to play this character?"

"That part of myself, the Indian heritage, that part of myself to this woman of Indian descent. But not only that, there's a real sense of groundedness and authenticity that she has that I feel from my family, that I feel because of my family. I hope that's what grounds her."

All the authenticity and diversity couldn't help Unknown 9: Awakening, as it flopped even faster than Sony's Concord, which was pulled from shelves after just two weeks as fans mocked the game's forced DEI aspects, which included robots with pronouns.

Developers may be able to relish in the fact they didn't lose as much money as Warner Bros. Studios, however, as the company took a huge $200 million hit when fans scoffed at its game Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

