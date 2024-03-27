Woke gaming company Sweet Baby Inc. blames 'far-right' conspiracies for backlash from DEI projects

Video game writers accused of injecting diversity, equity, and inclusion narratives in mainstream titles have blamed backlash from their projects on the "far-right."

The company, called Sweet Baby Inc., has dominated headlines in tech circles after a community of gamers formed a group to point out which projects the company has worked on.

The gripe among video game players has been that Sweet Baby Inc. painfully adds DEI storylines into popular games like Spider-Man 2 and God of War Ragnarok.

At the same time, cofounder David Bedard has declared that backlash from the gaming community is part of a far-right harassment campaign.

"For the past 4 months, my company (Sweet Baby Inc) has been targeted by a far-right harassment campaign / conspiracy theory," Bedard wrote on LinkedIn. "This is a tough situation for me, my co-founder Kim Belair, our entire team, and our collaborators. More than the frustrations caused by the harassment, and the precautions we’re putting in place as a result of that, the toughness comes from the fact that this entire campaign is based on misinformation. Misinformation so wild and left-field (or right-field, I guess) that it’s impossible to even engage with it to combat it," Bedard added.

The misinformation, the company has alleged, comes in the form of claims that Sweet Baby Inc.'s predominant work is pushing DEI narratives. Cofounder Belair argued that "people can’t imagine that we might do anything else but DEI. ... They can’t imagine that we’re just talented writers."

"We spoke with press to clear things up about exactly what we do, and how we do it," Bedard continued, as first reported by That Park Place. "Adding our voices to this conversation felt necessary, because what is happening to us is something that has happened before in this industry, and will happen again. It happens to not just us, but also to countless other devs, players, journalists, and creators."

This consistent position is a peculiar one for the self-described "inclusion-focused narrative and consultation company."

The company's site notes that its consultation process includes a "multitude of perspectives" while bringing in "diverse voices to solve diverse problems." Its website also states that the company provides "Cultural Consultation, Sensitivity And Inclusivity Reading, Risk and Opportunities Assessment, and more."

In addition to boasting that it can "assemble and lead" teams of "new and marginalized voices," the company also provides resources for "new and marginalized talent" with the potential to "change [the] industry if given the proper support."

While individual cases of misconduct toward the company are likely present, and of course inexcusable if elevating to illegal harassment, the overall sentiment from the gaming community is that they simply don't like DEI-infused video games.

The company has even seen criticisms from X owner Elon Musk and recent UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland.

"Sweet Baby Inc is an evil blight on the gaming industry. All they do is make games terrible and try to cancel people. They cannot go broke soon enough!" Musk stated.

"Check in on your marginalized colleagues, and friends in this industry," Bedard said. "Make sure they're okay. Let them know that they are loved, that they are appreciated, that they are welcome and that they are talented. Tell them you're not going to let this kind of hate push them out of this industry. Tell them that things like this won't scare all of their community away — that they are protected, and that they have a place here, now more than ever," he concluded.



Bedard later edited his post to note that he had locked the comments section due to the presence of a "hate mob."

Sweet Baby Inc. and its employees have declined several requests for comments on a range of issues related to the ongoing topic.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

