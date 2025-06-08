Scientists studying 'artificial' aerial sphere claim it came with a social justice message

Researchers in Colombia say they have studied an "artificial" sphere that was filmed floating through the air and is engraved with a message to humanity.

The mysterious metallic sphere was allegedly captured on video in the town of Buga, Colombia, in March. The sphere seen in the western Colombian town landed and was confiscated, according to the X account that posted the original Spanish-language report.

Dr. Jose Luis Velazquez, a radiologist hired to examine the sphere, said that it had "no welds or joints" to indicate human origins and was hollow, with a low weight of 4.5 pounds.

"It is of artificial origin in that it shows no evidence of welding, and its internal structure is composed of high-density elements. More testing is needed to establish its origin," Dr. Velazquez said, per the New York Post.

At the same time, the orb came with unknown symbols that researchers attempted to decipher using artificial intelligence.

The decoding effort offered a purported message about the human consciousness and an eroding environment.

"The origin of birth through union and energy in the cycle of transformation, meeting point of unity, expansion, and consciousness — individual consciousness," the message allegedly read.

The team said it interpreted the message to be "encouraging a collective shift in consciousness to help Mother Earth — especially considering the current issues with pollution and environmental decline."

An X-ray revealed small dots inside the orb, which some believed to have been placed inside before the object was sealed shut. However, it showed no signs of assembly and had density similar to a human bone, the researchers said.

While the object was said to have defied traditional aerial movements, some of these claims have been downplayed due to the reporter covering the story, Jaime Maussan, who is alleged to have been involved in controversial research for almost a decade, the Daily Mail reported. Maussan claimed in 2017 that he discovered alien mummies in Peru.

As reported by YouTube channel Vetted, another video filmed near San Vicente del Caguan, Colombia, purported to show another orb.

"While hiking through a rural trail with wide visibility across farmland and forested hills, we noticed a highly reflective, metallic sphere silently hovering in the sky at a distance. Initially thought it might be a drone or weather balloon, but the object moved smoothly slowly and rapidly at times — with no visible means of propulsion, no wings, and no sound."

Whether copycat or another finding of a similar nature, the second sphere was reportedly recorded on video in late May.

