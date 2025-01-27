Why is the new media so obsessed with angels and demons? Christian paranormal podcasters explain sudden shift

We are living in a time of great change. The mainstream media is dying, but podcasts exploring angels and demons are exploding. Perhaps we are entering a new age of enlightenment, but this time, society is turning toward the supernatural, not away from it.

The Robertson brothers recently invited podcasters Luke Rodgers and Nate Henry to the show to discuss this shift in public interest.

Rodgers and Henry are the hosts of “Blurry Creatures” — a highly popular Christian paranormal podcast that uses scripture to explore concepts like Bigfoot , aliens and UFOs, giants, and really any mysterious creature that hasn’t been proven to exist yet.

Christians, Rodgers says, must have a way to evaluate “the weird stuff,” especially now that the weird stuff is moving out of the fringe and into the mainstream. The fact that Congress just had a hearing to discuss “alleged secret government investigations into UFOs” is proof of this.

And now that big names in the new media, like Joe Rogan, Tucker Carlson, who claims he was mauled by a demon , and Shawn Ryan, among others, are talking about strange phenomena, more and more people are beginning to reject a materialistic worldview. What once was “relegated to wearing tinfoil hats” is becoming a subject of widespread interest.

Al Robertson, who’s been “studying and teaching and preaching the Bible for most of [his] adult life,” says that Christians shouldn’t be shocked or even that skeptical when strange otherworldly events occur.

So much of scripture, he says, involves "another realm and people on this Earth who are interacting back and forth” with that realm.

To believers who scoff at things like UFOs/UAPs and other kinds of preternatural events, he says, “Well, the Bible is full of it. ... What’s so shocking about things we can’t really explain or describe?”

Henry, invoking Dr. Michael Heiser, Old Testament scholar and Christian author whose studies on the supernatural culminated in his oft-cited book “The Unseen Realm: Recovering the Supernatural Worldview of the Bible,” adds that “the average seminarian graduate only gets two classes on angels and demons.”

And by “classes,” he doesn’t mean courses but rather “lectures,” meaning that the average seminary student spends only two to three hours learning about supernatural entities in the entire time it takes to earn their degree.

This lack of education doesn’t make sense when you consider that “our Bible has got a lot of weird stuff in it,” says Rodgers, noting that angels, beings that are “not earthborn ... by definition should be extraterrestrial.”

Henry and Rodgers then share what they’ve learned about God, humanity, and the supernatural from their years of dissecting strange phenomena. Jase also shares his one experience that made him “revisit [his] thoughts on modern-day demon possession.”

To hear these harrowing stories, watch the episode above.

