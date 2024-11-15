DOD has captured alien craft? Bombshell report from congressional whistleblower alleges decades-long cover-up

Congressional lawmakers on the House Oversight Committee held a joint subcommittee hearing Wednesday to discuss alleged secret government investigations into UFOs — now called unidentified anomalous phenomena — and the knowledge obtained from the inquiry.

During the hearing, Michael Shellenberger, a publisher of the Twitter Files and co-founder of the "Public" newsletter on Substack, shared some shocking claims from a government whistleblower about an alleged special access program at the Defense Department called "Immaculate Constellation. "

Shellenberger noted in his written testimony that existing and former government officials have notified members of Congress that notwithstanding suggestions to the contrary, the Pentagon has kept a "significant body of information about UAPs, including military intelligence databases that have evidence of their existence as physical craft," under wraps.

One unnamed whistleblower submitted a report to Congress through the UAP whistleblower mechanisms established by the fiscal year 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, detailing the nature of the alleged Immaculate Constellation project.

Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) published that report this week.

Shellenberger acknowledged that DOD spokesperson Susan Gough indicated last month the "Department of Defense has no record, present or historical" of Immaculate Constellation.

However, the journalist said that a source subsequently notified him that Immaculate Constellation, apparently created after the New York Times reported in 2017 on a similar program called the Advance Aerospace Threat Identification Program, is "controlled by the White House and executed and administered by the DOD to avoid compliance with Title 10 of the United States Code."

A former intelligence community official reportedly told Shellenberger's Public that Immaculate Constellation "is run out of SEC DEF," adding, "They don't want to acknowledge it's real."

'The F-22 pilot noted multiple metallic orbs — slightly smaller than a sedan — hovering in place.'

The whistleblower report alleges at the outset that "elements of the U.S. Executive Branch have conspired to prevent the U.S. Legislative Branch from exercising its lawful powers of governance with respect to the UAP, [Technologies of Unknown Origin], and [Non-Human Intelligence] issues."

While the allegation of a criminal conspiracy might itself be newsworthy, what is more interesting is the conclusion drawn in the report:

The official disclosure of the existence of Non-Human Intelligences (NHIs) and their presence on Earth is a pivotal moment in human history. The nature of this information is of such incomparable relevance to the public good that it demands to be shared. Some may object and say that disclosure at this time poses too many risks. To them it must be said that we will never be able to predict how individuals, families, communities, and nations will react to revelations of such magnitude. Moving forward, we must guard against the lure of authoritarian solution justified by expediency and appeals to national security. The Good in humanity will always triumph through time, and it is in moments of crisis that our capacities for achieving the extraordinary are discovered. Be not afraid.

According to the whistleblower, who Shellenberger has indicated "discovered this material accidentally," Immaculate Constellation collects high-quality imagery intelligence on UAPs in low earth orbit, the upper atmosphere, maritime environments, and at military aviation altitude and "acts as a nexus for collecting, analyzing, and disseminating intelligence on the activities, capabilities, and locations of anomalous aerospace threats that originate from foreign or unidentified sources."

The report details multiple alleged UFO sightings, some of which were apparently captured by high-powered sensors and others that were documented by military personnel.

There is, for instance, allegedly infrared and full-motion video daytime footage of roughly 12 "metallic orbs skimming the ocean surface at high speed before dispersing in multiple directions" and maneuvering with rapidity and agility "incompatible with known aerospace vehicles."

The metallic orbs apparently flew in a tight "cuboid" formation, creating the illusion of a cube at a distance. The sensor platform reportedly lost sight of most of the UAPs when they ascended and accelerated.

UAPs reported from 1991 to 2022 in one alleged Immaculate Constellation dataset varied in shape and size and included spheres, saucers, ovals, arrowheads, and irregular or organic shapes. The report catalogues various descriptions and properties recorded for each of the various vehicle types.

The whistleblower indicated that Immaculate Constellation also has plenty of intelligence obtained from human sources as well. One account highlighted in the report claims that metallic orbs intercepted an F-22 fighter jet that was conducting a routine surveillance and control mission.

"An F-22 fighter observed multiple UAP contacts at mission-altitude," said the report. "Moving to intercept, the F-22 pilot noted multiple metallic orbs — slightly smaller than a sedan — hovering in place. Upon vectoring towards the UAPs, a smaller formation of the metallic orbs accelerated at rapid speed towards the F-22, which was unable to establish radar locks on the presumed-hostile UAPs."

The report noted that when the fighter jet attempted to flee, it was "intercepted and boxed in by approximately 3-6 UAPs. One UAP maneuvered in proximity (>12 meters) to the area directly starboard of the cockpit; there the UAP established a rigid spatial relationship with the F-22, maintaining its exact position and orientation parallel with the F-22's cockpit despite multiple evasive rolls and maneuvers."

Ultimately, the orbs reportedly escorted the fighter jet out of the mission area.

According to the whistleblower report, other countries are aware of UAP events and take them deadly seriously, especially since the unidentified objects have an apparent tendency to fly over sensitive military and intelligence facilities.

Earlier this year, the DOD's All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office released a report claiming no governmental evidence of extraterrestrial technology.

"All investigative efforts, at all levels of classification, concluded that most sightings were ordinary objects and phenomena and the result of misidentification," said the report. "Although not the focus of this report, it is worthwhile to note that all official foreign UAP investigatory efforts to date have reached the same general conclusions as USG investigations."

The AARO report noted, "Although many UAP reports remain unsolved or unidentified, AARO assesses that if more and better quality data were available, most of these cases also could be identified and resolved as ordinary objects or phenomena."

Shellenberger said that the American government "appears to know significantly more about UAPs than it is revealing. But even those who believe the U.S. government has revealed all that it knows should have no objection to congressional demands for greater transparency."

Mace emphasized, "The American people have every right to know what is really happening."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!