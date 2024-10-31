Tucker Carlson says he was inspired to read the Bible after being 'physically mauled' by a demon

Tucker Carlson described in detail what he believed was a supernatural attack from a demon and said that the incident inspired him to read the Bible.

'No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me.'

The former Fox News host recounted the story in a video clip released on social media from a documentary entitled "Christianities." He says that the presence of evil is forcing people to turn to God.

“I had a direct experience with it,” said Carlson.

“In the milieu of journalism?” asked John Heers.

“No, in my bed at night,” said Carlson. “And I got attacked while I was asleep with my wife and four dogs and mauled, physically mauled.”

He said it was a spiritual attack by a demon or something unseen that left claw marks on his sides and that the marks were still visible a year and a half later.

"I was totally confused, I woke up, and I couldn’t breathe, and I thought I was going to suffocate," Carlson continued. "And I walked around outside and then I walked in and my wife and dogs had not woken up. And they’re very light sleepers. And then I had these terrible pains on my rib cage and on my shoulder, and I was just in my boxer shorts and I went and flipped on the light in the bathroom, and I had four claw marks on either side underneath my arms and on my left shoulder. And they’re bleeding."

He said he discussed the incident with his assistant, who is an evangelical Christian.

“That happens, people are attacked in their bed by demons," she told him, according to Carlson.

“What are you even talking about?” Carlson laughed.

He went on to say that the incident inspired him to read the Bible for himself. He did not read with any commentary or any guidance as he said that he has zero trust in any authorities.

“Do you think God allowed the demon?” asked Heers.

“I have no idea what happened,” Carlson responded. “No one has to believe me, I don’t care, but that happened to me.”

Carlson had previously hosted one of the most popular political shows on cable news, but he left Fox News and began his own show on X, which has since garnered tens of millions of views.

The video of Carlson's story can be viewed on the documentary's YouTube channel.

