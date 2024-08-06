Can we win the tech cold war with China?

What Biden Is Doing WRONG with AI | Kara Frederick | Zero Hour | Ep 29 www.youtube.com

Over the past decade, China has emerged as an economic superpower, threatening the claim of the United States to global leadership. In the age of digital technology and artificial intelligence, China is expanding its influence by leveraging these tools. Meanwhile, the United States is lagging behind.

Many in the U.S., regardless of ideology, are cautious and suspicious of AI, worried the technology may be dangerous and harmful to society. But others view the threat of China and America’s waning global leadership position as a crisis pre-eminent over AI’s risks, however large.

On "Zero Hour with James Poulos," Kara Frederick, director of tech policy for the Heritage Foundation, discussed the technology challenges that America faces.

Frederick contends that innovative technology is not inherently at odds with America’s form of government and way of life. “If we can design these products with our values, then that is our strategic advantage,” she said.

As people across the world grow wary about the privacy concerns with modern technology, Frederick sees a window of opportunity for America to take the lead.

“If … the United States and our allies solve that privacy solution, imbuing these products with our values of transparency and openness,” Frederick argued, the West can “dictate the design of these products that the rest of the world wants to use.”

Unfortunately, America has not fully capitalized on this opportunity, leaving Communist China to dominate. “We've ceded a lot of that power to China. … We haven’t been as active,” she said.

