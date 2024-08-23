Global warming social credit system unveiled, Europe's first is 'empowering' people to be slaves

Copenhagen launched its rewards-based climate credit system for both residents and tourists, allowing them to collect collectivist benefits for walking, biking, and picking up garbage.

What seems like an incentive program envisioned by Greta Thunberg, Denmark's "CopenPay" is allegedly an initiative born out of a desire to reduce carbon emissions and "reward climate-friendly actions."

"All our choices have an environmental impact, so why not make conscious decisions that benefit us all and be rewarded for them?"



According to the CopenPay website, participants can redeem rewards by showing proof of "green actions," like train tickets and bicycles. However, they don't have to show any proof because "CopenPay is built on trust, just as Danish society is the most trusting in the world," the website said, citing Pew Research for the claim.



'Our local guide will share insights on how sustainability is a way of living for the locals.'

Realistically, the volunteer program lures local residents and tourists into performing minimum-wage tasks without pay and then convinces a local business owner that they are good people and worthy of reward.

This obvious precursor to socialism touts "free" offers across Copenhagen as if there isn't actually someone who pays for them, all in the name of climate.

Some of the participating attractions are as follows:

Ride a bike to the canal for a free coffee

Get a free "vegetarian lunch" by "volunteering" in an urban garden

Arrive by foot or bike and receive a reduced-price for a "collective breakfast"

Collect trash in a garden area and "earn a free organic meal"

Clean the harbor and use a kayak for free

Clean the beach and get free lunch

Perhaps the most revealing reward in the program is from the bike rental company Donkey Republic. In exchange for a pledge of allegiance, the company offers a free bike ride.

"You can get a 45-minute FREE Donkey ride in return for your pledge to sustainable behavior while visiting," the website reads.

The city seemingly ran out of participating businesses because several more programs simply offered an opportunity to learn about environmental activism.

This includes joining an "eco-conscious group run to explore eco-friendly" city stops.

The site says, "Our local guide will share insights on how sustainability is a way of life for the locals. " Of course, there is no real offer there; participants are simply signing up to be indoctrinated while going for a jog.

Tourists can also "share [their] thoughts on how to create a greener future" on a "dialogue-based" boat tour.

'We're empowering people to experience more of what Copenhagen offers while placing less burden on our planet.'

Coaxing residents and tourists into programs void of monetary exchange is not only cruel, it inherently proves the perils of living under socialism: The government taxes the working class citizens, who in exchange get the pleasure of providing the peasantry with their product for free at the behest of the government. The slave class, who cannot afford to travel by gas-powered vehicle, performs menial tasks that are meant to be taken care of by said government through taxation so that they may eat and be further told how the government is great.

In this case, the catalyst is the promise of good vibes and saving the environment. But in true 2024 fashion, the workers do not have to prove that they have actually worked, but the business owner will be forced to provide their reward anyhow.

The result is that the government takes your money, provides nothing, and you live in filth.

CopenPay said it wishes to "encourage sustainable behaviour and enrich the cultural experience of visitors and residents" while also empowering people through low-wage work.

"With CopenPay, we’re empowering people to experience more of what Copenhagen offers while placing less burden on our planet. It's about creating meaningful and memorable experiences that are enjoyable and environmentally responsible," the city claimed.



The pilot program ran from July 15 to August 11, 2024, and the state is now "evaluating the program" until it returns in 2025.

