Video game faces backlash from female gamers over focus on 'top surgery scars' and trans characters

Electronic Arts' Dragon Age: The Veilguard has received swift backlash from female game enthusiasts who are upset over the game's lack of femininity.

Typically, a video game wouldn't be prioritized for how much it appeals to women, but in the case of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, developers have seemingly gone out of their way to reject feminine qualities regarding female characters.

Ahead of its October 31 release, EA and subsidiary BioWare showcased the game's character creator for the world to see. In yet another rush to show off how inclusive a game can be, BioWare revealed that the customization features include diverse gender options.

'The new Dragon Age is a game focused on transsexuals.'

In a video uploaded to X, pronoun options are provided, including "they/them." Gender options are also added, including "nonbinary."

The same video revealed a more shocking option, the ability to show off mastectomy scars. Gamers can select on or off for "top surgery scars," which specifically refers to transgender surgeries. This is in addition to a second, more general option for scars on the player's body.

"You can call yourself a Lamborghini and choose they/them nonbinary pronouns. But that's not all! Players can now customize female characters' chests and add top surgery scars," the caption for the video read.

On the same day, game designer Mark Kern also showcased the option for the skin disease vitiligo and the ability to add cellulite.

"These are obvious fetish self-inserts being foisted on gamers," Kern wrote.

Female gamers quickly realized that the ability to feminize their characters was incredibly limited, forcing them to create masculine women even when maxing out the female characteristics.

A popular gamer who goes by MadamSavvy complained that despite being just 108 pounds, she wasn't able to achieve anything close to her female likeness in the game.

"I am a 108 lb woman who sits for 15+ hours a day ... and you're telling me this is your 100% on the bum slider?" she wrote, attaching screenshots of the options pushed to limit.

Another gamer named "Packer Girl" called the game misogynistic for not allowing feminine attributes while including the transgender surgery scars:

"[This] misogynistic development team is full on body shaming big breasted women for what? to be inclusive?" she wrote.



Natalya Sirinova was far less cordial in her critique of the game.

"The new Dragon Age is a game focused on transsexuals, she males, psychiatric disorders, crazy people, deviants, [and] hormone pill users," the angry gamer wrote.

"[You can make] your 'female' character stronger and more ripped than He-Man, without being able to give her breasts [while having] the option of making visible the scars of radical bilateral mastectomy."



The developers seemingly have no qualms about pushing radical gender theory through its game.

In June, director Corinne Busche revealed that all the companions in Dragon Age will be pansexual and able to interact romantically with each other. Busche also confirmed that the game would show nudity.

Busche, a transgender person himself, described himself on the BioWare website as a "queer trans woman."

"I transitioned during my time at BioWare," Busche wrote. "I reflect all the time on how supported and seen I felt through that process, and how lucky I am to be surrounded by people of this caliber. It really speaks to the values of this team, and their commitment to inclusion in their works and their lives."

That Park Place reported that after news circulated of the pansexual direction of the game, Busche made his X page private and removed his activist-themed bio. This included references to his preferred pronouns, being a "Trans Woman," calling himself a "Queerosexual Gendermancer," and hashtags in support of "TransRights" and "BlackLivesMatter."

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!