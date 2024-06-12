Transgender video game director says all companions in new Dragon Age game are pansexual

The Dragon Age video game franchise took a strange turn after the game's director explained that all companions in the story will be pansexual and will have the ability to interact romantically with each other.

The series is developed by studio BioWare and distributed by the massive company Electronic Arts. The first three games in the series have sold approximately 11.2 million copies, according to Levvvel, with the third iteration released all the way back in 2014.

In 2024, Dragon Age: The Veilguard will finally get its long-awaited release, but not before going through changes that are often described as being for a "modern audience."

Speaking to IGN, Director Corinne Busche insisted to the staff that companion characters in the game are specifically pansexual.

"Their past experiences or partners, they'll reference them and indeed who they'll become romantic with," Busche told IGN.

The outlet pointed out that BioWare tends to have explicit sex scenes in their titles, which Busche confirmed for the new game.

"Of course, we are an M-rated game ... we do have nudity."

'Romance arcs are what have contributed to the downfall of video games.'

As noted by IGN, BioWare has a particular penchant for pushing gender ideology. In early April 2024, BioWare nonsensically declared that transgender people have always been a part of the company's "worlds."



"Today is #TransgenderDayOfVisibility," the company wrote on X. "Trans people have always been a part of our worlds; we're proud to support them both within our games and in real life."

The statement was issued despite the obvious fact that the topic was seldom spoken about for the first 20 years of the company's existence.

The Dragon Age: The Veilguard director is a transgender person himself and was self-described on the BioWare website as a "queer trans woman."

"I transitioned during my time at BioWare," Busche said. "I reflect all the time on how supported and seen I felt through that process, and how lucky I am to be surrounded by people of this caliber. It really speaks to the values of this team, and their commitment to inclusion in their works and their lives."



Commentator Melonie Mac reacted to the game's trailer and directed Blaze News to her comments on why such ideologies are being pushed in such a popular franchise.

"The characters are ugly ... it's not about representation to them when the characters are overrepresented," she said.

"Romance arcs are what have contributed to the downfall of video games," she said on the Quartercast.

Mac pointed out that many top titles have injected romance themes into their games, which have caused weird, sexual interactions within the gameplay.

As well, celebrated game designer Mark Kern called the Dragon Age news "enforced queerness," as the battle of ideologies within the gaming community rages on.

That Park Place reported that after news circulated of the pansexual direction of the game, Busche made his X page private and removed his activist-theme bio. This included references to his preferred pronouns, being a "Trans Woman," calling himself a "Queerosexual Gendermancer," and hashtags in support of "TransRights" and "BlackLivesMatter."

Dragon Age: The Veilguard is slated for a fall 2024 release.

