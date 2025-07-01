Trump says Israel has agreed to 60-day ceasefire — and warns Hamas to take deal 'because it will not get better'

President Donald Trump announced that he reached an agreement with Israel to accept a ceasefire deal for 60 days, and he offered a warning to Hamas terrorists to take the deal.

The president posted the announcement on Truth Social on Tuesday just as the White House prepares to receive a visit from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday.

'I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE.'

"My Representatives had a long and productive meeting with the Israelis today on Gaza. Israel has agreed to the necessary conditions to finalize the 60 Day CEASEFIRE, during which time we will work with all parties to end the War," the president wrote.

Trump had previously announced a ceasefire between Israel and Iran after a military strike took out much of Iran's nuclear weapon development capabilities. That ceasefire is in question since both combatants continued their military operations after the deadline passed.

"The Qataris and Egyptians, who have worked very hard to help bring Peace, will deliver this final proposal. I hope, for the good of the Middle East, that Hamas takes this Deal, because it will not get better — IT WILL ONLY GET WORSE," he added.

RELATED: USA Today tries to garner sympathy for family of suspect in horrific Boulder attack and gets obliterated online

Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images

It's believed that Hamas still has about 50 hostages they seized during a horrendous attack on southern Israel in Oct. 2023. About half of the hostages are believed to be alive.

Earlier on Tuesday, the president expressed hope in ceasefire negotiations while answering questions from the press.

"We hope it's going to happen, and we're looking for it to happen sometime next week," said Trump.

"We want to get our hostages back. We want to get the hostages back," he repeated.

Gaza’s Health Ministry has said that more than 65,000 Palestinians have died in the attacks from Israeli forces, though they do not distinguish between combatants and civilians.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!