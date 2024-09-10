Elon Musk is on pace to become world's first trillionaire — and sooner than you think

According to a new report, Elon Musk is on pace to become the world's first trillionaire soon.

Musk currently has a net worth of $248 billion, according to Forbes' wealthiest billionaires list. However, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO will reportedly quadruple his net worth in three short years.

Tesla has an annual growth rate of 173%, which would enable the electric car manufacturer to become a trillion-dollar company in 2025.

Musk — already the world's wealthiest person — is the "clear favorite" to become the first trillionaire by 2027, according to Informa Connect Academy.

The outlet noted that Musk's net worth is growing at an average rate of 109.88% yearly.



Informa Connect Academy also named other billionaires who are likely to have a 13-figure net worth in the near future.

Indian billionaire business magnate Gautam Adani has an estimated net worth of $84 billion and an average annual growth rate of 122.86%. Adani is expected to become a trillionaire by 2028.

Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang has an approximate net worth of $77 billion and an average growth rate of 111.88% per year. Huang is estimated to become a trillionaire in 2028.

Prajogo Pangestu is an Indonesian business tycoon known for his involvement in the timber, petrochemical, and energy industries. He has a net worth of $43.4 billion and an average growth rate of 135.95% annually. Pangestu is expected to be a trillionaire by 2028.

Other notable billionaires are expected to become trillionaires.

Bernard Arnault is a French billionaire and chairman and CEO of LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton — the world's largest luxury goods conglomerate. Arnault and his family have a net worth of $172 billion. He could join the trillion-dollar club in 2030.

Mark Zuckerberg — the founder, chairman, and CEO of Meta, which he originally founded as Facebook in 2004 — is expected to become a trillionaire by 2030.

Amazon founder Jeff Bezos — currently the second-richest person in the world with a net worth of $197 billion — will reportedly become a trillionaire in 2036.

Oracle co-founder Larry Ellison — currently the third-wealthiest person in the world with a net worth of $192 billion — could become a trillionaire by 2035.

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates — who has a current net worth of $136 billion — is estimated to become a trillionaire by 2054.

Seven companies currently have a market cap valuation of over a trillion dollars, including Microsoft ($3.394 trillion), Apple ($3.323 trillion), Nvidia ($3.057 trillion), Alphabet ($2.269 trillion), Amazon ($2.052 trillion), Saudi Aramco ($1.817 trillion), and Meta ($1.280 trillion).

The report from Informa Connect Academy also named companies that could soon climb to the trillion-dollar business club.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited — the third-largest manufacturer of semiconductors in the world — currently has a market cap of $893 billion but could be worth a trillion by next year.

Berkshire Hathaway — the holding company led by billionaire investor Warren Buffett — has a current market cap of $874 billion and could reach a trillion in 2025.

Eli Lilly, the pharmaceutical giant, has a market cap of $823 billion and is estimated to be worth a trillion dollars next year.

Musk's Tesla has a current market cap of $669 billion. Tesla has an annual growth rate of 173%, which would enable the electric car manufacturer to become a trillion-dollar company in 2025.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!