Video game apologizes for asking for fan input on 'the perfect breast jiggle physics' — 'We want to apologize'

Developers from the game Farm Folks issued an apology after asking gamers to provide input on the game's graphics as it pertains to "breast jiggle."

Developers from Crytivo, a gaming company started in 2014, released Farm Folks as an "open-world multiplayer farming & automation game."

Ahead of the official release, the game's X page decided to ask fans to evaluate the animation for a female character's chest. Three different iterations were shown side by side, with an indicator at the bottom of each video showing the percentage of the jiggle physics.

"Alright, folks, it's time for some serious game development talk! We're tinkering with character physics in Farm Folks. Burning question: which version has the perfect breast jiggle physics?" the company wrote in a now-deleted post.

Right after, the company wrote a reply to itself, asking, "Does anyone want to see what 150% looks like?"

As reported by Bounding into Comics, the posts were met with swift backlash from outraged X users. The angry comments predominantly consisted of claims of misogyny due to the attention being given specifically to the female form of the character.

Developers deleted the posts and issued a lengthy apology signed by the company's founder, Alex Koshelkov.

"Hey folks, we'd like to address a recent post where we came to our community asking for feedback," the April 29, 2024, post stated. "Our intent is always to connect and grow with our players, but it's clear that we really missed the mark on our recent community feedback post. For that, we all sincerely apologize."



The company expressed that it had "received concerns about the female player model's breast physics in the past" and simply wanted to ask the community to chime in on what were the most appropriate physics.

"Unfortunately, this crossed a line," they continued. "The reply made about '150% physics' was also inappropriate, and we apologize for that. We are taking the necessary steps to learn from this and we’re committed to doing better moving forward."

Along with noting that it values fan input, the company added that it would be re-evaluating how to best interact with the community, and "how to best ask for feedback from the community in the future."

Several large accounts condemned the company's decision to apologize, including World of Warcraft developer Mark Kern.

"The correct response would have been to [go to] 200% as another joke and completely make them lose their minds. At which point your game would have gotten 10x the support and visibility. This is a classic mistake. NEVER apologize. These people are not buying customers, [they] will never buy your game even if you give in to them," he stated.

"Never apologize for the memes and good times," another popular gaming account replied.

Farm Folks did respond to at least one video game fan, who said that the company's "biggest mistake was apologizing."

"Hi, we have no problems apologizing for the wrongdoing. We apologized for being too vulgar with our presentation. I hope for your understanding," Farm Folks replied.

Farm Folks has not announced a release date but will be availbile on Kickstarter first.

Like Blaze News? Bypass the censors, sign up for our newsletters, and get stories like this direct to your inbox. Sign up here!

