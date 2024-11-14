How Joe Rogan, Barron Trump, and podcasts led Gen Z’s cultural revolution

Trump's entry into politics nearly a decade ago, marked by his rallying cry of “fake news,” ignited the decline of mainstream media’s credibility. His relentless attacks struck a chord with those fed up with media bias. With support from his base, Trump started building the mainstream media’s coffin. Today, Gen Z, Barron Trump’s generation, is driving in the final nails. They don’t want to listen to Joy Reid (who does?) or Jake Tapper (again, who does?); they want Joe Rogan.

Gen Z speaks for most of America.

The polarization deepens as many left-leaning women refuse to date right-leaning men. Meanwhile, more men are aligning with conservative values, rediscovering religion, and questioning the modern feminist agenda.

Trump’s interview with Rogan has racked up 48 million views on YouTube alone. Meanwhile, Theo Von has drawn 14 million views for his own interview with Trump. The impact of these and other podcasts is clear and convincing. These alternative media giants have amplified political messages in a way that mainstream outlets simply can’t match.

Gen Z values podcasts for their convenience, easy access, and variety. Gen X values the personalities and independence of the hosts. The medium's personal touch forged a cross-generational coalition that was decisive in Trump’s sweeping victory.

Barron Trump undoubtedly played a pivotal role in helping his father secure re-election. He opened his father's eyes to the massive influence of voices like Rogan and Von. As a Gen Zer, Barron belongs to a generation often criticized, sometimes fairly, sometimes not. While they might not always be grounded in reality, they are tuned into podcasts — earning them the nickname the "podcast generation." This group is deeply embedded in audio culture, leading the shift from traditional media to various digital platforms, with nearly seven hours of media consumption each day. Yes, each day.

And Gen Xer stars like Joe Rogan have capitalized on this shift, drawing in young audiences with unscripted, long-form conversations on everything from politics and culture to aliens and sports. His genuine approach builds trust and shapes opinions, holding real power over how young listeners absorb information and view the world. It highlights the influence of podcasts in shaping modern thinking, where a single compelling voice can steer conversations, impact millions, and even sway election outcomes.

Due to podcasters’ revolutionary impact on politics, the belief has spread that a related but much different corner of the new media world — the so-called “manosphere” — was key to Trump's re-election. The manosphere is an online ecosystem shaped by figures like Andrew Tate and the "Fresh and Fit Podcast," which focuses on dating, relationships, and gender dynamics, often from a controversial angle. Thanks to largely left-leaning media, both Tate and the "Fresh and Fit Podcast" hosts have become synonymous with the often-misapplied term "misogyny." This term is slippery, as the left has weaponized it to label anyone who dares to challenge modern feminist narratives — narratives that often assert men are literally trash and celebrate female promiscuity.

To paraphrase Ben Shapiro, many of the voices in the manosphere space are like “terrible doctors.” They are adept at diagnosing the disease but terrible at prescribing the cure. Yet, their appeal persists. The same factors that fuel Rogan and Von’s success — mainstream media’s implosion and a thirst for authenticity — are propelling the rise of the manosphere. You might not agree with what Tate says, but he undeniably knows how to sell a message. Is he genuine? Again, he’s certainly skilled at selling the image of authenticity.

The new mainstream

SYFY/Getty

The appeal of the manosphere space is amplified by what’s known as the diploma divide, where men and women increasingly pursue separate paths shaped by diverging priorities and growing disillusionments. More women are choosing careers over families and focusing on climbing the corporate ladder instead of dating. Trump’s election win has prompted some young American women to discuss boycotting men altogether.

This notion echoes South Korea’s 4B movement, which champions rejecting dating (biyeonae), sexual relationships (bisekseu), marriage (bihon), and childbirth (bichulsan). Interest in this movement spiked after the election, with platforms like TikTok and X flooded by hashtags and conversations embracing the concept. Here in the U.S., the list of boycotted behaviors is, at least judging by some TikToks, rapidly expanding, to include churchgoing and “trad” lifestyle signifiers increasingly favored by younger men.

Slapping the manosphere label — a term often used to imply an online cesspool of bigotry and misogyny — onto figures like Rogan and Von is not only misleading but downright wrong. These men are known more for irreverent humor, eclectic interviews, and thought-provoking conversations than chauvinism. The assumption that their audiences consist solely of men is profoundly disconnected from reality. Joe Rogan’s podcast, in fact, boasts one of the largest followings among female listeners in the United States. Von also has a significant female audience.

Similarly, and no coincidence, over four in 10 female voters chose Trump, with a majority of white women casting their ballots for him. This statistic alone shatters the caricature of the "bad orange man" as universally reviled by women. One might even say it’s surprising more women didn’t vote for Trump, given the superficiality of Kamala Harris’ campaign — full of empty platitudes and performative joy.

The polarization deepens as many left-leaning women refuse to date right-leaning men. Meanwhile, more men are aligning with conservative values, rediscovering religion, and questioning the modern feminist agenda. On the other side, women are increasingly stepping away from religious affiliations. This realignment is creating a cultural chasm, marked by friction and factionalism that extends far beyond political affiliations and reaches into the most personal aspects of life — marriage, family, and community.

The manosphere didn’t necessarily help get Trump elected. The Gen Z and Gen X podcast bros leading alternative media did. Now, debates over reproductive rights, gender roles, and shifting expectations for men and women at work and home are only set to intensify — unless the broad MAGA coalition of younger men and women step up to lead their fellow Americans away from a deeply destructive war of the sexes.