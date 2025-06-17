Kids 'cosplaying as ICE agents' and performing raids on 'illegals' in Roblox game

Illegal aliens are in the crosshairs of Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents — even in the video game world.

Users of the massively popular online game Roblox are not only performing in-game raids on "illegals," but they are also facing anti-ICE protests in the game's fictional streets.

'This is the only thing we can turn to.'

In Roblox, gamers can design virtually anything in a scaled-down, pixelated 3D world, leading to intricate gardens, basketball courts, or, in this case, federal agents sweeping facilities for illegal immigrants.

"Kids are cosplaying as ICE agents in Roblox, staging raids on fellow players who they deem illegal," reporter Taylor Lorenz wrote on X. "Hundreds of kids are also protesting ICE in rallies across Brookhaven, Roblox's most popular experience."

In one staged scenario, ICE agents raid a Roblox version of a chicken restaurant called Los Pollos Hermanos found in the hit TV show "Breaking Bad."

A firefight ensues, and ICE makes arrests of several employees.

Other videos posted to TikTok show a raid on a character in his bedroom at the hands of just one ICE agent with a baseball bat, while another shows an organized anti-ICE protest, complete with signs that say "F Ice," likely because curse words are not allowed on the platform.

Lorenz spoke to a 17-year-old who she said "organized the largest anti-ICE protest in Roblox," which featured burning police cars and Roblox characters holding Mexican flags while battling police.

"A lot of young people really want to protest and put their words and beliefs out there but are unable to," the child told Lorenz. "So this is the only thing we can turn to."

At least six more in-game anti-ICE protests were being organized, according to the teen. Most of the action has reportedly happened in "Brookhaven," the most popular server in Roblox, which has seen upwards of one million users at one time.

Police and National Guard troops take measures as thousands of anti-ICE protesters are gathered outside of the Federal Building in Los Angeles, California, on June 9, 2025, amid protests over immigration raids. Photo by Tayfun Coskun/Anadolu via Getty Images

Blaze News previously reported on Roblox's enormous user base last year, about 58% of which were under the age of 16, equating to around 46 million children on the platform.

However, Roblox has strict safety measures and a history of taking serious precautions to protect children.

Roblox did not respond to a request for comment regarding whether or not in-game scenarios like the protests and raids went against their terms of service.

