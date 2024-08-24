Igniting America's innovative spirit





Once the political seedbed for neoconservatism and global hawkishness, the GOP has tempered its foreign interventionism in favor of a national security which seeks to defeat America’s enemies before shooting guns or missiles.

Last month, former President Donald Trump and the Republican National Committee released a pro-tech platform that aims to drive American innovation in the technology and cryptocurrency sectors and elevate America above its foreign adversaries without fighting more wars.

On "Zero Hour," Richard Jackson, Oklahoma's deputy attorney general for Cybersecurity, Technology, and Digital Assets, sat down with James Poulos to discuss the digital future in America and the importance of unleashing innovation to fight America’s adversaries.

Amidst an increasingly digitized and globalized world, Jackson believes the present, not only the future, is digital. And for Jackson, it’s important to know that “from a regulatory perspective, government tends to be about 20 years behind industry.”

“We're always playing catchup, and so it's necessary at the state level to become intelligent about the things that are shaping the future of not only our state but with the United States and also the world,” Jackson said.

American lawmakers must adapt to these changes in an age of rapid digitalization and globalization. Fighting endless wars in the Middle East didn’t work then, and it won’t work now.

To counter the threat from China, America must catch up and take the lead on technological innovation.

To hear more of what Richard Jackson had to say about technological innovation, cybersecurity, digital rights, China, and more, watch the full episode of "Zero Hour" with James Poulos.

America was convinced tech would complete our mastery of the world. Instead, we got catastrophe — constant crises from politics and the economy down to the spiritual fiber of our being. Time’s up for the era we grew up in. How do we pick ourselves up and begin again? To find out, visionary author and media theorist James Poulos cracks open the minds — and hearts — of today’s top figures in politics, tech, ideas, and culture on "Zero Hour" on BlazeTV.