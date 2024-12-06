​Jeff Bezos says he's willing to work with Trump: 'I'm gonna help him'

Amazon owner and newspaper boss Jeff Bezos said he is willing to work with President-elect Donald Trump to reduce the country's regulation and drive growth.

Speaking at the New York Times' DealBook Summit, Bezos was asked about the decision of his Washington Post newspaper not to endorse a presidential candidate.

Bezos cited that there was a time when the outlet didn't endorse any candidates and that he wished he had made the decision to omit endorsements two years earlier rather than before the 2024 election.

'You can't do the wrong thing because of bad P.R.'

"We just decided [an endorsement] wasn't going to help, it wasn't going to influence the election one way or the other."

"The pluses of doing this were very small," he added, speaking to host Andrew Ross Sorkin on stage.

When asked whether he thought he would see backlash from Trump for not endorsing him, Bezos said he wasn't worried about that. The Amazon owner then pivoted and said he's actually "very optimistic" in regard to Trump's second term.

"He seems to have a lot of energy around reducing regulation. If I can help him do that, I'm gonna help him, because we do have too much regulation," Bezos explained.

"All of our economic problems, the deficit, the national debt ... these are real problems and real long-term problems, and the way you get out of them is by outgrowing them. You're going to solve the problem of the national debt by making it a smaller percentage of the GDP."

Bezos said, "We need a growth orientation in this country ... a growth mindset."

Talking about Trump's temperament, Bezos described the Republican as "calmer than the first time" he was in the White House and "more settled."

Several parts of Bezos' interview were spent pushing back on host Sorkin, who seemed insistent that the Post's move to avoid a presidential endorsement could be viewed as a mistake.

"You can't do the wrong thing because of bad P.R.," Bezos replied, saying he felt no one's mind would have changed and said, "is that what the Washington Post thinks? Well then I'll do that."

Bezos also responded to remarks by former Washington Post editor Marty Baron, who called the lack of endorsement “cowardice, with democracy as its casualty."

The 60-year-old Bezos said the decision was "far from cowardly" because he knew he "did the right thing."

When asked about Elon Musk, Bezos declined to be cynical about the SpaceX owner's role in the Trump administration. He commented he didn't think Musk would misuse any of his power from the new Department of Government Efficiency.

"I've had a lot of success in life by not being cynical," he said on the matter.

Finally, Bezos admitted that traditional media has been battling a "significant loss of trust" in recent years, and he needed to fight to regain that trust.

