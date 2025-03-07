Jeremy Carl explains anti-white hatred in America

According to the propagandists, the “white supremacists” won the 2024 election. What now? As people think about the next four years and beyond, some are fearful that Trump and his administration will strain race relations even farther. However, others believe that Trump’s victory marks a turning point for facing racial problems in our system today.

On “Zero Hour,” Jeremy Carl, political commentator, senior fellow at the Claremont Institute, and author of the new book "The Unprotected Class: How Anti-White Racism Is Tearing America Apart," sat down with James Poulos to discuss racism, the new Trump administration, and the systemic problems that America faces today.

On the subject of race in America today, Carl addressed the elephant in the room: DEI policies and discriminatory practices have pushed white people away from many of our institutions. Carl said, "If I want to go to an Ivy League school and I am a white guy without connections, it's pretty much impossible. That is unfortunately the system we're in today."

However, he expressed optimism that the consensus of the 2024 election showed signs that real change could be coming soon: “In some ways, the particularly multiethnic element of this coalition that Trump has put together gives him a unique platform where this multiethnic coalition is saying, ‘No, we’re not going to treat people this way [discriminate on the basis of race].'"

Far from white supremacy, Carl thinks that this “multiethnic coalition” for Trump is a sign that people of other races condemn the mistreatment of whites and want things to change. They gathered in support of Trump, who “was just himself. In the same way that he’s still wearing the suit when he goes to McDonald’s, he didn’t try to put on the work overalls or gold chains like a rapper. He didn’t apologize for being a white Boomer, but he’s like, ‘Hey, I love America, you love America, we can both do our thing here.'”

He added that Trump acted as a lesson for all white people in America today: “He never apologized for who he was.”

To hear more about what Jeremy Carl had to say about racism, the civil rights movement, and the new Trump administration, watch the full episode of “Zero Hour” with James Poulos.