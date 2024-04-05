The best web3 communication apps

In our overview of digital sovereignty, we described one of the concept’s core tenets as follows: “Communicate privately, securely, and, if desired, pseudonymously.“

This guide will get you started with locking down your comms ahead of whatever's coming.

Our specific focus in this guide is on web3-based messaging. You may think of web3 as just being about trading coins or NFTs, but the scene offers a variety of decentralized, censorship-resistant communication technologies that are important tools in the privacy and security toolbox. To offer a twist on the popular crypto self-custody motto: not your keys, not your comms.

Status

Status is a decentralized, privacy-first app (available on iOS and Android) that combines a peer-to-peer messaging platform with an Ethereum crypto wallet and a web3 browser that lets you access and run apps.

Setting up a Status account requires a crypto wallet, which is easily created (or imported) throughout the process. Users also need to choose a three-word identity or set up an ENS address to have a recognizable name, which involves loading up their existing wallet. Once set up, users can access public chat channels or invite friends to chat.

The app runs on top of Waku, a fork of the Whisper protocol, which means Status can scale its user base without compromising privacy and security.

Status stands out from other instant messaging apps by offering an ERC-20 wallet and the ability to access dapps through its in-app browser. Users can send and receive ETH and other ERC-20 tokens within the app, which can also be used to power dapps running within the Status browser. In addition, the SNT token is used for in-app purchases like sticker packs and upvoting and downvoting dapps in the rankings. Developers can bulk-purchase SNT to boost their dapps in the rankings.

The app's downside is the lack of interoperability, which means your messages exist only inside the Status Decentralized Infrastructure, namely, Relay and History Nodes.

⬇️ Download: Status.im

Status.im 📱 Operational System : iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux.

: iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux. 🌏 Network: Peer-to-peer Waku (Fork of Whisper)

Peer-to-peer Waku (Fork of Whisper) 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption, Gossip-based (Broadcasting)

End-to-end encryption, Gossip-based (Broadcasting) ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No .

No 🪙 Crypto: Ethereum-compatible non-custodial wallet, L1 (Working on L2)

Session (a Signal fork)

Session is a decentralized, end-to-end encrypted, and open-sourced messaging app. It uses the Oxen Network, which is decentralized through +1800 incentivized servers called service nodes spread across 39 different countries.

Unlike Signal, which has open-source clients but closed-source servers, Session's server and client code are both open, allowing anyone to run a service node and verify the code.

All messages are end-to-end encrypted and onion-routed — so your messages are never exposed to Session's servers. Not only are the contents of your messages kept safe and secure, but so is other important information, like your IP address. In addition, no phone numbers or emails are required, and no data is ever collected.

There are mobile and desktop versions.

⬇️ Download: getsession

getsession 📱 Operational System : iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux.

: iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux. 🌏 Network: Oxen Network

Oxen Network 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption, onion routing (No trace).

End-to-end encryption, onion routing (No trace). ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No .

No 🪙 Crypto: No.

Sphinx Chat

Sphinx is an end-to-end encrypted chat with no central server using the bitcoin lightning network to send instantaneous messages and payments.

The main difference among the previous solutions is that Sphinx costs about $3 monthly to run a Node, or you can set up your own Lightning Node, but it is not technically trivial.

The latest addition to the app is groups, similar to Telegram or WhatsApp. However, you can create paid groups since it is built on top of the Lightning Network. You can set a price to join your group and charge an amount per message. For example, you can charge 100 satoshis to join your group, and each message can cost one satoshi.

You can check the current groups available at tribes. Sphinx.chat, scan the QR code, and join the group.

In addition, the app is also a wallet that allows you to make payments directly from it.

⬇️ Download: Sphinx.chat (App and Node)

Sphinx.chat (App and Node) 📱 Operational System : iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux.

: iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux. 🌏 Network: Lightning Network (Bitcoin)

Lightning Network (Bitcoin) 💵 Cost: Message free. Dedicated Node, $3 /month.

Message free. Dedicated Node, $3 /month. 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption

End-to-end encryption ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No . Only a Lightning Node.

No Only a Lightning Node. 🪙 Crypto: Bitcoin over Lightning.

Cwtch

It’s a decentralized, privacy-preserving, multi-party messaging protocol that can be used to build metadata-resistant applications. Participants in Cwtch can host their own safe spaces, or lend their infrastructure to others seeking a safe space. There is no “Cwtch service” or “Cwtch network.” The Cwtch protocol is open, and anyone is free to build bots, services, and user interfaces and integrate and interact with Cwtch.

Cwtch peer-to-peer connections allow two people to message each other directly. Behind-the-scenes peer-to-peer connections use Tor v3 onion services to provide an encrypted and metadata-resistant connection. Because of this direct connection, both parties must be online to message each other simultaneously.

Cwtch Groups allow multiple parties to participate in a single conversation using an untrusted server (that can be provided by third party or self-hosted). Server operators must learn how many people are in a group or what is being discussed. If multiple groups are hosted on a single server, the server can only understand which messages belong to which group with the cooperation of a group member. Unlike peer-to-peer conversations, group conversations can be conducted asynchronously, so everyone doesn't need to be online simultaneously.

⬇️ Download: cwtch.im

cwtch.im 📱 Operational System : iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux.

: iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux. 🌏 Network: Peer-to-peer, self-hosted server for groups.

Peer-to-peer, self-hosted server for groups. 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption, Tor v3 onion services, Metadata resistant.

End-to-end encryption, Tor v3 onion services, Metadata resistant. ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No .

No 🪙 Crypto: No.

XMTP

Most web3 projects have the challenge of communicating with their token holders because the only native link between the project and its users is the wallet address. That's where the XMTP protocol comes in.

The Extensible Message Transport Protocol is a secure open messaging protocol that enables communication between blockchain accounts. XMTP is implemented within a progressively decentralized communication network (XMTP network) that exists alongside, though independent of, blockchain networks such as Ethereum, Solana, and others, to introduce the ability of wallet-to-wallet communication.

It provides authentication using an XMTP identity you own and control, ensuring that only you can access your messages, and offers end-to-end encryption of messages.

Because the XMTP network persists messages, which are tied to web3 identities instead of a specific client app, each web3 identity has an interoperable inbox that it can access using any client app built with XMTP.

Although the project is in its early stages, we already see some web3 apps becoming compatible, such as Lenster (developed on top of Lens Protocol and XMTP for messaging) and Relay.cc (a ChatGPT-powered bot that enables asking questions about protocols). Also, it's used natively on EthOS.

A good way to sign in and test the protocol is by using XMPT chat. You need to connect your wallet, hit the New Message button, enter a valid wallet address or ENS, and send a message. Of course, this address must have also been signed up to the XMTP network.

When you log in with the same wallet on other apps compatible with XMTP, like Lenster or Relay, we will see all your previous messages there.

So, in addition to peer-to-peer encryption, XMPT also provides web3 interoperability between applications, which is wonderful.

⬇️ Client’s List: xmtp.org

xmtp.org 🌏 Network: XMTP nodes, using the Waku protocol to delivery.

XMTP nodes, using the Waku protocol to delivery. 💾 Decentralization: centralized on XMTP Labs. In the future, nodes will be open source.

centralized on XMTP Labs. In the future, nodes will be open source. 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption.

End-to-end encryption. 💵 Message Cost: free.

free. ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No .

No 🪙 Crypto: Chain-agnostic, but currently requires an EVM account, ENS or Lens profile.

Dm3 Protocol / Chat

The DM3 protocol is an end-to-end encrypted, peer-to-peer messaging protocol that leverages blockchain technology. It utilizes the Ethereum Name Service as a decentralized registry for communication information, and InterPlanetary File System for message storage.

With DM3, users can use their ENS name as their unique identity and address for sending and receiving messages. For example, if a user owns the ENS name "alice.eth," they can communicate with other ENS users, such as "bob.eth."

DM3 uses ENS as a decentralized registry for storing public encryption and signing keys. This enables others to locate and verify a user's keys without relying on any central authority or server.

Furthermore, users can store their delivery service URL as an ENS text record. This enables others to send messages using a service that the user has chosen and trusts. Users can change their delivery service at any time without affecting their ENS name or keys.

To sign up for the Network, you can access DM3 Chat, connect your crypto wallet holding an ENS, and start chatting with other users.

⬇️ App : DM3 Chat

: DM3 Chat 🌏 Network : Peer-to-peer, ENS — Ethereum Name Service.

: Peer-to-peer, ENS — Ethereum Name Service. 💾 Decentralization : Yes. Messaging and storage (user’s choice - IPFS, Cloud, etc).

: Yes. Messaging and storage (user’s choice - IPFS, Cloud, etc). 🔒 Privacy : End-to-end encryption.

: End-to-end encryption. 💵 Message Cost : free to send a message. Cost to publish the profile. (Edit ENS Registry).

: free to send a message. Cost to publish the profile. (Edit ENS Registry). ✉️ Phone or Email Required : No.

: No. 🪙 Blockchain: Ethereum (ENS Registry), cross-chain compatible.

Matrix + Element

Matrix is an open-source project that provides an open standard for secure, decentralized, real-time communication. It allows users to create chatrooms, direct chats, and chatbots with end-to-end encryption, file transfer, synchronized conversation history, formatted messages, and read receipts.

Matrix uses Olm and Megolm cryptographic ratchets to ensure that only intended recipients can decrypt messages, warning of unexpected devices in the conversation.

It bridges existing platforms into a global open matrix of communication, maintaining bridges to Slack, IRC, XMPP, and Gitter, with the wider community providing bridges for Telegram, Discord, WhatsApp, Facebook, Signal, and many more.

Matrix is a decentralized conversation store rather than a messaging protocol, replicating messages over all servers the users of which participate in a conversation. This means that every server has total self-sovereignty over its users' data, and anyone can choose or run their own server and participate in the wider Matrix network.

There are several client apps, such as Ditto, Fluffy, and Hydrogen. But Element is the most popular.

It is a communication platform that allows for secure, end-to-end encrypted voice, video, messaging, and collaboration. It can easily scale to serve large organizations, supply chains, and entire ecosystems, supporting thousands of users in a single end-to-end encrypted chat room and connecting millions in real time across multiple organizations.

Element offers data sovereignty whether self-hosted or fully managed, with the option to operate on a separate decentralized network for resilience and incident response.

It is configurable to suit a security profile and can be branded as your own.

Element allows for easy communication with external partners, even if they are using other platforms such as Microsoft Teams or Slack, ensuring compliance if they are using WhatsApp or Telegram.

⬇️ Download: Element.io

Element.io 📱 Operational System : iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux, and Web.

: iOS, Android, Android APK, Mac, Windows, Linux, and Web. 🌏 Network: Matrix Network, open-source home servers (Synapse).

Matrix Network, open-source home servers (Synapse). 💵 Cost: Free for personal use.

Free for personal use. 🔒 Privacy: End-to-end encryption, Olm and Megolm cryptographic.

End-to-end encryption, Olm and Megolm cryptographic. ✉️ Phone or Email Required: No phone required, only email.

No phone required, only email. 🪙 Crypto: No integration.

Rocket.chat

Created in 2015, Rocket.chat is a fully open-source and customizable communications platform designed for communities and organizations with high standards for data protection — essentially a kind of self-hosted, end-to-end encrypted Slack. Rocket.chat enables communication through federation, and over 12 million people are using it for team chat, customer service, and secure file sharing in over 150 countries.

Rocket.Chat offers seamless integration with a wide range of conversation channels, including website Live Chat, email, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Instagram, and more. By consolidating all of your conversations into one platform, it provides a unified view of your customer interactions, streamlining the communication process and reducing the time it takes to switch between different tools.

Rocket.chat is also using Matrix for standards-based interoperable federation, which means the application is able to exchange messages with any app using Matrix, including the previously mentioned Element.