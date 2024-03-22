The WEF's plan to control you

The idea of the “metaverse” is synonymous with Mark Zuckerberg.

In 2021, Zuckerberg — half robot, half man — renamed his corporation from Facebook to Meta. Ever since, his primary goal has been to forge the “metaverse,” a virtual reality environment in three dimensions. However, he’s not the only one exploring this brave new world.

The World Economic Forum is also actively exploring the metaverse.

Make no mistake about it: If the WEF has its way, your metaverse identity will be used to monitor, predict, mold, and mimic your behavior.

The unelected globalists in Davis recently published a rather sobering report emphasizing the significance of digital IDs, biometric data capture, and behavior profiling and how all three will shape our identities in the metaverse.

In a new 48-page report, eerily titled “Metaverse Identity: Defining the Self in a Blended Reality,” the WEF suggests that, as people "spend more time exploring, playing and socializing in digital experiences, a person’s metaverse identity will be central to their day-to-day life as well as to the way they express their personal identity.”

The concept of metaverse identity consists of three key elements:

Representation: This involves personal, social, and role identity, which can be expressed through avatars, pseudonyms, or other digital forms.

Data: This refers to the vast amount of information about individuals collected by the hardware and software supporting the metaverse.

Identification: This includes various forms of identification such as driver's licenses, government-issued IDs, passports, birth certificates, attestations, labels, or usernames and passwords.

The report highlights that metaverse identity expands the traditional notion of "identity" by integrating it with the digital infrastructure of the internet. In short, it's a complex framework that encompasses everything from representation to data and identification.

Identity in the metaverse, we’re told, “connects and anchors a person to the physical and virtual world.”

The concept of representation, meanwhile, involves how individuals present and express themselves, whether through a realistic portrayal or more abstract, creative interpretations. This includes visual representations and verbal expressions, actions, behaviors, and mannerisms. This aspect of representation also ties into behavior profiling, which is evident in biometric profiling, data capture, and various identification processes. If you are imagining communist China, then yes, you are on the right track.

Furthermore — and this is a crucial point — introducing digital entities in the metaverse will redefine the notion of representation. These digital entities can embody humans, objects, systems, or abstract ideas and possess varying levels of interaction, autonomy, and behavior within digital environments. Worryingly, any issues with your digital replicas could impact your real-life existence. Today, the line between the physical and digital you is somewhat blurry. Tomorrow, that line will be nonexistent.

The fact that the WEF, the international organization behind the Great Reset initiative (you will own nothing and be happy with owning nothing), is so interested in shaping the metaverse should worry anyone who values his freedom — or what little remains of it, anyway.

As mentioned in the comprehensive report, the metaverse identity data category focuses on collecting and examining data in order to draw conclusions about individuals — their likes, dislikes, political philosophies, etc. Using AI and machine learning, this data is used to anticipate and predict behavior patterns. Yes, like something out of "Minority Report." According to the WEF, when combined with AI and ML models, this data enables the analysis of a person's interactions, movements, and preferences, ultimately generating the person's identity.

Whether these inferred data points capture current activities, predict future actions, or anticipate preferences, they offer insights into an individual's identity. Furthermore, these attributes can influence how the virtual environment responds to an individual and how outsiders perceive the individual. Imagine this technology in the hands of Klaus Schwab and his colleagues, all of whom are vested in manipulating human behavior and exerting control over people's thoughts and actions.

This is not unfounded fearmongering. The report clearly states that lawmakers could easily “use aggregated inferred data for surveillance, monitoring dissidents or suppressing certain groups without their active consent.”

Which means they probably will.

But, some will say, “I want no part of the metaverse. I refuse to even entertain the idea of entering it.”

Although I applaud your commitment, you and your loved ones may have little option but to participate, especially if the metaverse becomes the internet’s next chapter. If everything is online, then, I ask, how do you plan to remain offline?

Also, your metaverse identity could be your passport, the golden ticket needed to participate in the online world. Make no mistake about it: If the WEF has its way, your metaverse identity will be used to monitor, predict, mold, and mimic your behavior. It will determine what information you can and cannot access and what information you can and cannot share. You have been warned.