US government and Soros team up with Ukrainians to attack Blaze Media, Musk, and Tucker

Yesterday, Blaze News reported that a shadowy Ukrainian NGO called “Texty.org” had placed Blaze Media and Glenn Beck on its enemies list for supposedly spreading “Russian propaganda and disinformation.” While masquerading as an independent journalism organization, the outlet tweeted "claims that […] Texty.org’s editorial team is trained or funded by the U.S. government are outright lies.” Last night, Return uncovered this to be a demonstratable lie by the organization and that it is, in fact, funded with U.S. tax dollars by several American agencies and funding and partnerships tied to the George Soros-led Open Society Foundations.

Screenshot from Global Investigative Journalism Network

Texty.org operates under another name, the Data Journalism Agency, and that organization shares the same employees and email addresses as Texty.org. The Data Journalism Agency is a member of the Global Investigative Journalism Network. While claiming to be an organization promoting the free press, it is part of a network of Soros-funded NGOs promoting globalism and color revolutions around the world. The George Soros-backed Open Society Foundations has funded the GIJN to the tune of 2 million dollars in direct grants, which it then disburses to its members.

Screenshot from Open Society Foundations

It would be disconcerting enough for a foreign outlet, funded by Soros, to be creating a domestic enemies list of American Congress members and media outlets. But there is clear evidence that it is receiving money directly from the U.S. government. The Data Journalism Agency (Texty.org) openly brags about its partnerships with these agencies on its partners page. I’m linking to an archived version of its site in case the outlet chooses to scrub the evidence. On that page, it lists the Eurasia Foundation as a funder through the Transparency and Accountability in Public Administration and Services. TAPAS is directly funded by the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Screenshot from Data Journalism Agency (Texty)

These organizations love to hide behind a series of complex funding operations to obscure their true purpose. So for clarity’s sake: The State Department is funding an NGO compiling a list of Americans with the wrong opinions about giving billions of dollars in funding to Ukraine through USAID.

The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) is an independent agency of the United States government that is primarily responsible for administering civilian foreign aid and development assistance. With a budget of over $50 billion, USAID is one of the largest official aid agencies in the world and accounts for more than half of all U.S. foreign assistance — the highest in the world in absolute dollar terms.

It’s been alleged that USAID has a close working relationship with the CIA going back to the 1960s. It has been accused of trying to undermine governments throughout South America as well as leading a program to forcibly sterilize over 200,000 Peruvian women in the late 1990s.

Screenshot from Data Journalism Agency (Texty)

According to its website, the Data Journalism Agency (Texty.org) is also funded by the National Endowment for Democracy, which is directly tied to the CIA.

Christine Bednarz, writing in the New York Review of Books, summed up its modus operandi:

The National Endowment for Democracy, which receives nearly all its funds from Congress, is a conduit through which the US government has given millions of dollars to political and other protest groups in countries from Albania to Haiti. Some may argue that it makes sense for the US to seek to undermine unfriendly governments and to replace them with new ones aligned with American interests. It is less honest to pretend that this is not the mission of the National Endowment for Democracy.”

To summarize, a Ukrainian NGO compiled a list of media organizations and individuals and, without proof, accused them of spreading Russian disinfo. This included Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, Rand Paul, Glenn Beck, Tucker Carlson, and the Daily Wire, among 400 others. It is clearly marking as domestic enemies within the United States those merely asking questions about funding a war against a nuclear superpower.

We’ve known for decades that the CIA and the State Department, in collusion with globalist organizations like the Open Society Foundations and the Ford Foundation and through NGOs, have funded color revolutions to destabilize and overthrow countries from Egypt to Libya to Ukraine. What we’re seeing now is the redirection of these weapons to aim directly at the American people.